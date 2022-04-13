1h ago

Logistics nightmare as stranded trucks looted, roads damaged amid KZN flood chaos

accreditation
Compiled by Khulekani Magubane
Persistent heavy rain in parts of KZN has resulted in widespread flooding, damaging roads and homes.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has bedevilled road freight logistics with congestion, a port closure, as well as looting of trucks.
  • Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly says access roads around the Port of Durban, as well as trucks, have been damaged.
  • Kelly says while the flooding has caused considerable damage, the association did not expect fuel or food shortages.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) says the industry is feeling the impact of this week's flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, with businesses contending with port suspensions, congestion, and the looting of vehicles.

The flooding - which started early this week - continues to cause damage and it is estimated that up to 45 lives had been lost by Tuesday, according to provincial authorities.

On Tuesday, Transnet announced that its Durban terminal operations would be suspended until further notice as a precaution as its team of engineers continued to monitor the situation.

RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said in a statement that, due to the blockages that the flooding caused in the Marianhill area, the Road Traffic Inspectorate had alerted the association that trucks were being targeted for looting.

"There are already long queues of trucks along the N3. The Marianhill plaza has a backlog of 10km all the way to Hammarsdale and the problem is that the local communities are now targeting the trucks." 

Kelly said access roads around the Port of Durban as well as nearby trucks had been damaged by flooding.

"Logistics operations will be impacted. There will be delivery disruptions for goods being imported. The association has advised members to delay any departures towards Durban, and to find depots and safe parking areas along the way," Kelly said.

Kelly said while the flooding has caused blockages and damage to trucks and containers, no shortage of fuel and food was expected as a direct result of flooding.

Read more on:
transnetroad freight associationgavin kellydurbankwazulu natalflooding
Company Snapshot
