Luxury shoemaker sets her sights on reigniting SA manufacturing one step at a time

Mathapelo Pitse founder and CEO of shoe brand, J'adore D'amour, has always wanted to be an entrepreneur.

Her journey to her shoe business has been a long one, that has taken her out of the corporate world and into a home office in her Midrand flat.

One of Pitse's dreams is to help reignite South Africa's local manufacturing capabilities by having own facility that will produce her brand and others.

Self-taught luxury shoe designer, Mathapelo Pitse's love for footwear has taken her out of corporate and into luxury shoe production.

Pitse, who is the founder and CEO of shoe brand, J'adore D'amour, is one of a growing number of South African designers who are making their mark in fashion, from Thebe Magugu whose designs adorned Issa Rae on her hit US television show, Insecure, to sneaker makers Theo Baloyi and Lekau Sehoana.

"I've always known [since] I was young, that I wanted to be an entrepreneur. I was just never too sure what I wanted to do," says Pitse, settling down on her suede sofa, after unloading boxes of shoes on her kitchen counter.

On her feet is a pair of white sandals, accentuated by a long, slim, gold heel. The employer of six explains that the shoe is a prototype that she's testing out for quality and durability.

Her journey to her shoe business has been a long one, that has taken her out of corporate and into a home office in her Midrand flat. The 34-year-old Boksburg, Gauteng native explains that she started working as a receptionist and administrator after matric.

From there, she climbed the ladder until she was a personal assistant (PA) for a few companies. But the entrepreneurship itch continued, and she started her first business Chilli Pepper Bar, serving Mexican burritos, which she had fallen in love with, in the US where she had au paired.

But she soon realised that the food business was not for her, and she sold Chilli Pepper Bar to a friend and decided to go into fashion. Pitse was keen on a swimwear line but that was not quite the right fit either.

One day, while cleaning out her cupboard with her mother, they both realised that she had almost 300 shoes.

"And that's when I had my 'aha' moment, I was like 'wait a minute? Why don't I resell shoes?'" she says with a quick smile.

So, she started buying shoes from countries like China, Turkey and Brazil and reselling them for a commission.

"And then I realised that I wanted to move into retail to understand what selling was all about in the retail industry and that's when I moved from my job, from being a PA to being a sales associate for a luxury brand," she explains.

She moved on to French luxury brand, Cartier where she worked as a sales associate for three years, before realising that she wanted to design her own shoes and build her own brand.

"I want be a Coco Chanel, I want to be a Christian Louboutin, I want to be a Balmain, something that I can leave behind and people can still carry on with the legacy," Pitse says.

And so, she put in the work, and launched J'adore D'amour in 2020, making her first sale 15 days after. But she soon found herself in hot water with the public on social media platform Twitter, with some dragging her for the non-South African brand name and what they considered to be exorbitant prices.

Her prices range from R550 to more than R3 000.

In that moment she learned that she had to tell her brand story well for people to understand. And she had to teach consumers about her pricing strategy, which is based on the amount of effort put into the brand to make the shoe, the quality of materials and the packaging among other things.

In the medium to long term, Pitse says she'd like to expand into brick-and-mortar shops, starting in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. She is also keen on partnering with a retailer to sell her shoes in their stores and then move into the rest of Southern Africa before becoming a global brand.

She will also launch her own sneaker line, soon.

READ | Local is extra lekker for Foschini as other retailers battle supply chain woes

Her easy-going demeanour and quick laugh make it seem as though it was all smooth sailing for the CEO, but she did find the manufacturing process challenging.

"One of the things I realised from the process [is that] our South African industry, especially the footwear industry, is very crippled, it's on its knees. We used to have a great industry and right now we don't because a lot of importing happens," Pitse says the employer of six.

And so, one of her dreams is to help reignite South Africa's local manufacturing capabilities by having own facility that will make produce her brand and those of other designers.

"There is so much opportunity to build beyond the brand. And I'm in the process of wanting to go into manufacturing locally because I've understood the challenges that I'm having to face with building my own brand but then, what is stopping me from owning the manufacturing space?" she says.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.