1h ago

add bookmark

Manufacturing, mining production report double-digit contractions in 2020

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stats SA on Thursday released manufacturing and mining data for December 2020.
Stats SA on Thursday released manufacturing and mining data for December 2020.
Getty Images

Both manufacturing and mining production contracted by more than 10% in 2020, data from Stats SA shows.

Stats SA on Thursday released December 2020 manufacturing production and mining production.

Manufacturing production decreased by 11% in 2020, compared to 2019, data shows. All 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over the past year.

On a year-on-year basis, it increased 1.8%. The largest positive contributors were food and beverages; followed by motor vehicles, parts and other transport equipment; basic iron and steel products and wood and wood products.

Petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products were the largest negative contributors to the annual figure.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing production declined by 0.1% in December 2020, compared to November 2020.

"Total mining production was 10.7% lower in 2020 compared with 2019. The 10.7% decrease in annual mining production followed a decrease of 0.5% in 2019 and a decrease of 1.5% in 2018," Stats SA said in a separate report on mining production.

Mining production increased by 0.1% year-on-year in December 2020. The largest positive contributions were manganese ore, diamonds and coal. The largest negative contributor was platinum group metals.

On a month-on-month basis, mining production increased 0.5% in December compared to November 2020. This follows month-on-month contractions of 2.4% in November and 0.8% in October.

Mineral sales managed to increase 23.8% year-on-year in December.  

Mineral sales increased by 23,8% year-on-year in December 2020. "Total mineral sales were 10.4% higher in 2020 compared with 2019," Stats SA said.

Commenting on the sector's performance in 2020, FNB economists noted that rebound in activity, particularly in China and stronger commodity prices supported mining. "... employment losses were lower than initially feared."

According to Investec economist Lara Hodes, the 0.1% increase in December for mining production is the first since February 2020. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Stay in SA for another 100 years, Ramaphosa urges Ford following R15.8bn investment
Putting out fires: Can Ramaphosa inspire hope for a future beyond Covid-19?
Burning Fiscus | We need to fix fiscal policy and target growth like never before
Read more on:
sa economycovid-19manufacturing
ZAR/USD
14.62
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
20.20
(+0.96)
ZAR/EUR
17.73
(+0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.94)
Gold
1835.20
(-0.33)
Silver
27.16
(+0.62)
Platinum
1250.00
(+1.36)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2363.00
(+0.06)
All Share
65882.72
(-0.41)
Top 40
60420.45
(-0.36)
Financial 15
12459.12
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
88824.73
(+0.26)
Resource 10
63320.01
(-1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 897 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2246 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo