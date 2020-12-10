1h ago

Manufacturing ticks up in October, but the battle isn't over

Lameez Omarjee
Manufacturing production decreased by 3.4% in October 2020, compared to the previous year.
While manufacturing activity increased in October, on a year-on-year basis, production levels are down 3.4%, data from Stats SA shows.

According to Stats SA, eight out of 10 manufacturing divisions recorded a slowdown in activity for the year.

The category of petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products was the biggest negative contributor, having declined by 6.8%. This was followed by basic iron and steel and metal products which declined 5% and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and transport equipment which declined 6.8%. Wood, wood products, paper, publishing and printing products declined by 3.4%.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 2.6% in October. The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index for October similarly reflected an uptick in activity.

The three-month trend ending in October also reflected an increase of 17.2% - with all 10 manufacturing divisions reporting positive growth over the period, Stats SA said.

In a note issued ahead of the data release, FNB economists said that the sector faces challenges such as weak domestic demand, a rise in Covid-19 cases in key trade partners, global competitiveness and unreliable electricity supply.

In a statement, Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing sector at Absa Retail and Business Bank, commented that the absence of load shedding in the fourth quarter so far had helped support the sector's recovery. "Unfortunately though, there are concerns around a second wave of lockdown restrictions globally and the impact this could have on demand for manufacturers' goods from our trading partners."

