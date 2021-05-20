Mboweni: Fiscal framework is 'sacrosanct', spending ceiling won’t be adjusted upwards

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled his budget vote virtually in Parliament on Thursday.

The minister said the current fiscal framework is sacrosanct and the spending ceiling will not be adjusted upwards.

While Treasury faces a number of challenges, Mboweni said he is convinced that the team will meet its obligations.

"The South African government continues to pursue a balanced and prudent fiscal strategy in order to stabilise the public finances," said Mboweni.

"The fiscal framework is sacrosanct, we can’t break it. Whatever the challenges we face or whatever resources we may need … it must be within the fiscal framework, it is unchangeable," he stressed.

The minister said the team at National Treasury is facing a number of challenges, but he is convinced they will meet their obligations. Government is working to avoid a debt spiral. Treasury has targeted expenditure cuts, mainly reducing the compensation budget. Last year government saved as much as R37 billion due to a wage freeze, this is being challenged by public sector labour unions at the Constitutional Court.

According to the minister's speech, debt-servicing costs is crowding out expenditure for other priorities such as health care. For every R5 raised in taxes, R1 goes toward debt-servicing costs.

Responding to points raised in the parliamentary debate, Mboweni also addressed the progress of the State Bank - which is being set up to support the emergence of black industrialists and agriculturalists. He said the bank would not exclusively support black people, but white people, women and cooperatives are also meant to benefit from it.

"The current banking system is not fully supportive of the developmental agenda we want," he said. "Without finance capital, you can’t go anywhere, I am telling you … you need finance capital to drive through economic transformation," he said.

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo is at an advanced stage in taking the matter to Cabinet, Mboweni added.

Mboweni also brought to Parliament's attention that 163 municipalities in financial distress. About 40 municipalities in a financial and service delivery crisis and 102 municipalities who have adopted budgets which they cannot fund.

He implored members of Parliament to help through their constituencies to get to the bottom of what is happening at municipalities.

Budget allocations

The main agencies within the National Treasury's portfolio are the South African Revenue Services (SARS), the Financial Intelligence Centre and the State Security Agency. "Collectively they will receive R41.1 billion in 2021/22 for their own operations," Mboweni said.



The department has increased its baseline by R7 billion - over the medium term for the financial stabilisation of the Land Bank, R1 billion is directed to the improvements of the ICT systems and capacity building at SARS and R191.1 million is allocated over the medium term to support the operations of the Infrastructure Fund, Mboweni said.

Mboweni said that it has been a "eventful year" for the country and the rest of the world, having to deal with Covid-19 pandemic that has had health and economic impacts. While South Africa's economy is due for a recovery, it is unlikely to reach 2019 GDP levels before 2023, he lamented.

Mboweni noted that the National Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan is critical to support economic reforms, in the wake of the pandemic. Operation Vulindlela - a joint project between Treasury and the Presidency, which is aimed at unblocking challenges in network industries such as electricity, water, tells, ports and skills development - is critical to shift the country's expenditure from consumption toward investment, he explained.