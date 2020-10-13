47m ago

add bookmark

Mboweni requests postponement of mini budget

Marelise van der Merwe & Penelope Mashego
Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has requested that the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement be deferred by a week to 28 October 2020. 

It was originally tentatively scheduled for 21 October. 

"The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise has received a request from the Minister of Finance Mr Tito Mboweni for an alternate date of Wednesday, 28 October 2020 for the Tabling of the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement," read a statement from Parliament. "In his correspondence to the Speaker, Minister Mboweni highlights the recent complex decisions taken by cabinet in respect of the 2020/21 adjusted estimates and the 2021 MTEF, as well as the implications of the time frames for the finalisation of Government’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery plan on the budget process as reasons necessitating the proposed rescheduling."

The National Assembly Programming Committee had last week agreed to the fourth term's draft parliamentary programme, which included the scheduled tabling of the mini budget late in October. At the time, Treasury said 21 October was the "tentative" date. 

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, which lays out government's priorities over the next three years, has been expected to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The supplementary budget, tabled in June, already saw Finance Minister Tito Mboweni warning that the country faced a sovereign debt crisis if economic growth continued to stagnate. 

He added that the country's budget deficit was expected to increase to 14.6% of GDP, a major increase from February's projection of 6.8%.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Thabi Leoka | Pressures to fund causes such as SAA will land SA in a debt spiral
Mini budget could be final option for Gordhan, Mboweni to save 'dead duck' SAA
Mini budget could be final option for Gordhan, Mboweni to save 'dead duck' SAA
Read more on:
treasurytito mbowenimini budget 2020
ZAR/USD
16.46
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(+1.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.35
(+0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.79
(+0.84)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.31)
Gold
1893.50
(-1.58)
Silver
24.18
(-3.80)
Platinum
868.00
(-0.68)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2304.00
(-3.07)
All Share
55054.53
(-0.90)
Top 40
50722.36
(-0.85)
Financial 15
9774.70
(-2.73)
Industrial 25
75319.32
(+0.05)
Resource 10
54050.88
(-1.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1468 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9501 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2093 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo