Mboweni: Tax is at the heart of Covid-19 interventions

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni said production, distribution, exchange and cooperation were needed to oil the wheels of the economy.

He repeated his refrain to South African income taxpayers to "give to Caesar what is Caesar's".

The Disaster Management Tax Relief and Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration bills were referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told Members of Parliament on Tuesday that the bills he presented to the legislature at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic were geared at using tax revenues to respond to the crisis, and tax compliance was essential to ensuring their success.



The Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and the Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill were introduced by Mboweni in April and revised in May. The bills were officially tabled with Mboweni’s supplementary budget in June but were available for public comment upon release.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Assembly got the opportunity to debate the bills.

Mboweni said the pandemic presented several complications to the legislative process, but thanked Parliament for processing the bills during the global emergence of Covid-19.

"Our political system allows for all of us to join political parties and be elected to structures in our democratic system and express our views. The tax bills are never straightforward. To consider them under a new communications medium makes it more challenging," said Mboweni.

Mboweni said government worked to curb the rise in cases and improved recoveries in five months. Mboweni said an economic system needed production, distribution, exchange and cooperation to oil its wheels.

"When we talk about economic transformation, we are talking about what we do in agriculture, mining, finance, transport logistics, government and community services. Regardless of sectors, everyone should participate in these activities, including taxation, to finance the major needs of the country," he said.

Mboweni repeated his refrain to South African income taxpayers to "give to Caesar what is Caesar's", adding that tax compliance was even more critical as government continued its interventions aimed at softening the blow of Covid-19.

Democratic Alliance MP Dion George said while the bills were urgent, trust in government was waning after years of using tax revenues to prop up failing state-owned entities to dispense lucrative contracts to political allies and benefactors.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh said the bills do well to propose adjustments cover a larger portion of the population made vulnerable by the pandemic, but that this does South Africa little good if the state procures protective personal equipment from corrupt suppliers that under-perform or are financially collapsing.

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels said South Africa’s economic situation can only be saved if there is economic relief and tax relief for businesses to prevent them from closing their doors and cutting jobs. Vulnerable businesses must be assisted, he added.

National Freedom Party MP Munzoor Shaik Imam said government should consider cutting down taxes to give people the financial mobility to spend and revive the economy.

African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said government interventions on the pandemic should be geared at saving both lives and livelihoods.

The bills were referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.