1h ago

add bookmark

Mboweni: We will keep working on the Covid-19 scheme

Khulekani Magubane
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
  • National Treasury's loan guarantee scheme sought to assist businesses as lockdown conditions ease.
  • The statement said by the first week of August, banks had provided voluntary relief on loans with a book value at risk of R537 billion.
  • The statement said since the beginning of August, the scheme lent out R14 billion out of an initial R100 billion, benefiting almost 10 000 businesses.

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has said with the help of banks, National Treasury's loan guarantee scheme was positioned to assist businesses and spur economic recovery as lockdown conditions imposed on the country’s economy continued to ease.

National Treasury said on Thursday it had met with the Reserve Bank and the Banking Association of South Africa to discuss the R200 billion loan guarantee scheme.

Also present at the meeting were South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, deputy SARB governor Kuben Naidoo, deputy minister of finance David Masondo and representatives of various registered banks.

The statement also comes as the loan guarantee scheme has come under fire for not being accessible enough for many distressed businesses.

The statement said by the first week of August, banks had provided voluntary relief on loans with a book value at risk of R537 billion.

Mboweni said National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank and banking firms would have ongoing discussions to figure out how the loan guarantee scheme mechanism could be improved.

"The banking industry's ongoing openness to discuss design improvements is particularly appreciated, and I note that many countries have adjusted the design of their respective schemes from time to time to respond to changing circumstances," said Mboweni.

The statement said since the beginning of August, the scheme lent out R14 billion out of an initial R100 billion, benefiting almost 10 000 businesses. The statement said another 15 000 applications were still being processed by banks.

"Firms are reluctant to take on additional debt. However, the recently announced move to Level 2 would support the re-opening of significant parts of the economy.

"With firms adjusting to the next stage of the Covid-19 Pandemic, it is hoped that the economic recovery will strengthen and the demand for credit will improve," the statement said.

The statement said demand for credit was low, due to voluntary assistance provided by the banks when the state of national disaster was first declared but that Treasury introduced changes to the design of the scheme, including a Business Restart Loan and changes to credit assessment criteria.

Related Links
'Thieves were waiting at the door': Mboweni ends emergency PPE procurement
'Unfair' to burden another court: Parties to pay own costs in DA, Mboweni spat over SAA
Mboweni slams IMF loan speculation as 'urban legend'
Read more on:
sarbbasanational treasurytito mbowenisouth africaloan guarantee schemecovid-19coronavirus
ZAR/USD
17.19
(+0.29)
ZAR/GBP
22.52
(+1.20)
ZAR/EUR
20.24
(+1.09)
ZAR/AUD
12.31
(+0.89)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.38)
Gold
1926.80
(-1.25)
Silver
26.37
(-3.78)
Platinum
899.00
(-2.29)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2184.50
(+0.85)
All Share
55639.16
(+0.02)
Top 40
51385.01
(+0.01)
Financial 15
10179.33
(+2.22)
Industrial 25
73845.41
(+0.53)
Resource 10
56110.06
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1074 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7257 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1548 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo