45m ago

add bookmark

Moody's skips South African ratings review

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Moody's se hoofkantoor in New York. Foto: Getty Images
Moody's se hoofkantoor in New York. Foto: Getty Images

The credit agency Moody’s has skipped a scheduled review of South Africa's sovereign rating.

The announcement was expected late on Friday night. Instead, the agency published a notice to say that the ratings for South Africa - and other countries like Denmark and Italy - were not updated.

Moody's did not say when next a ratings review can be expected.

Last year, Moody’s stripped South Africa of its investment grade rating, downgrading government bonds to "junk". A "junk" rating means there's a bigger chance that the government won’t be able to pay back its debts.

Moody’s currently rates South Africa at Ba2 (two rungs below investment grade), with a negative outlook – which means the next step could potentially be another downgrade.

In February, the agency raised concerns over government spending on civil servant wages and interest payments on its ballooning debt. 

Economists do not expect a further downgrade soon, however.

While still strained, South Africa’s government finances currently look in better shape than expected. The budget deficit (R552 billion) for the past year was 11.2% of GDP, Bloomberg reported this week. This was far lower than government’s own projections, and thanks to surprisingly strong tax income, as well as subdued state spending.

Meanwhile, the rand was trading at its best level in 16 months, and was last at R14.08/$.

The currency strength is due in part to booming commodity prices, with raw materials accounting for a third of South Africa’s exports. As the world economy recovers, China continues to power ahead and the US readies massive infrastructure investments, these prices have rallied. South African miners have benefited from stronger platinum and palladium prices, while on Friday, gold spiked to $1 840 per ounce, its highest level since February.

The dollar also took a hit after shocking US employment numbers were released on Friday. Only 266 000 new jobs were created in April, after the markets expected around 1 million. The unemployment rate rose to 6.1%.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
USD/ZAR
14.05
0.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.67
0.0%
EUR/ZAR
17.10
0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.03
0.0%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
0.0%
Gold
1,831.32
0.0%
Silver
27.45
0.0%
Palladium
2,929.64
0.0%
Platinum
1,256.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1387 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3459 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo