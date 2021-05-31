1h ago

add bookmark

More relief for motorists as petrol price to drop 10c/l

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

  • The price of 95 petrol will be cut by 10c a litre on Wednesday, while diesel will be hiked by 20c. 
  • SA fuel prices are determined by international oil prices, as well as the dollar/rand exchange rate.
  • While the rand is trading at its best level since 2019, oil has also been rallying.

The petrol price will be slightly lower from Wednesday, while diesel is getting pricier. 

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the price of both grades of petrol will be cut by 10c per litre on 2 June. 

Unleaded 95 will retail at R17.13 per litre while unleaded 93 will retail at R16.91 per litre.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will be hiked by 20c per litre and diesel (0.005% sulphur) will increase 21c per litre.

A 20c increase is on the cards for illuminating paraffin.

In May, petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP and LRP) dropped by 9 cents per litre. This was after a record hike of 100 cents per litre for petrol in April, which left petrol in R17/l territory. Revised fuel and road accident fund levies had also kicked in.

Because South Africa imports most of its oil, fuel prices in South Africa are determined primarily by the international oil price, which is priced in dollars. The rand-dollar exchange rate therefore also has an impact on the price South Africans pay at the pump.

While the rand (R13.79/$) is currently trading at its best level since 2019, oil prices have rallied this month.

Bloomberg reports that oil is on course for another monthly gain in May, the fourth of five this year, as investors wager that progress in combating the Covid-19 pandemic will spur energy consumption. The recovery is most evident in the US, Europe and China, while virus waves continue to roil economies in parts of Asia and Latin America. The rally in crude is part of a broader advance in commodities.

Brent crude oil is currently trading at around $69 a barrel, from $38 a year ago.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fuelpetroldieseloil
Rand - Dollar
13.74
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.48
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.63
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,905.10
+0.1%
Silver
27.95
+0.1%
Palladium
2,839.19
+0.4%
Platinum
1,190.89
+0.5%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,711
+0.6%
All Share
67,913
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,582
+2.0%
Industrial 25
86,751
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,455
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1582 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3943 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2076 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo