19m ago

add bookmark

Municipal strike looms after Samwu's wage talks with local govt collapse

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo by Misheck Makora
Photo by Misheck Makora
Misheck Makora
  • The South African Municipal Workers union said negotiations at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council had collapsed.
  • The union announced its intention to write to the facilitator and formally declare a dispute.
  • SAMWU said it already balloted 80% of membership nationally and most members voted to strike.


The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is one step closer to going on strike, after announcing on Friday that wage negotiations in the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) had officially collapsed.

The union said it would write to the bargaining council within the next few days to declare an official dispute, and the matter would then be referred to conciliation processes.

The negotiations took on an adversarial tone last month after Samwu and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union got an offer from the facilitator.

The SALGBC proposed a three-year wage agreement, which included a 4% salary increase in the first year of the agreement along with projected CPI minus 1% in the outer years of the agreement, a total freeze on benefits in the first year, and for the sectoral minimum wage to increase only in line with salaries.  

Samwu's demands included a single year salary and wage agreement, a R4 000 salary increase for all workers negotiating at the SALGBC, a R15 000 sectoral minimum wage, a R 3 500 housing allowance and an 80% employer medical aid contribution.

In a statement released on Friday, Samwu said it would not entertain talks with the employer if they maintained their position. The union requested a certificate on non-resolution "paving way for a nationwide strike action in all of the country's 257 municipalities and their entities".

"We went into these negotiations to demand decent salary and wage increases for the country's municipal workers. There is, however, no need to continue talking with an employer that is rigid and positional and not willing to compromise on their position," the statement said.

Samwu said more than 80% of its members national were balloted and preliminary results showed that workers in their majority voted to go on strike, meaning "that these negotiations should be concluded on the streets".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
imatusalgbcsamwusalgasouth africamunicipal wage talksstrike
Rand - Dollar
14.47
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.11
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,785.95
+0.5%
Silver
26.19
+0.6%
Palladium
2,797.61
+1.1%
Platinum
1,092.52
+0.4%
Brent Crude
75.84
+1.6%
Top 40
60,554
+0.1%
All Share
66,605
+0.1%
Resource 10
64,779
+0.6%
Industrial 25
87,082
-0.1%
Financial 15
12,970
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
71% - 1465 votes
Not a good move
10% - 198 votes
Too early to tell
19% - 395 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm drowning in debt. Do I go for administration, review or...

30 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm drowning in debt. Do I go for administration, review or consolidation?
MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?

23 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?
MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my...

19 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my credit score?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo