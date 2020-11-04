Ndabeni-Abrahams on the Post Office: 'We have to get our house in order'

The board of the SA Post Office is working to improve its capacity, which is lacking in terms of its systems and training of personnel, said Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The minister on Wednesday was responding to questions in Parliament about the measures taken to improve the quality of services at the SA Post Office (SAPO).

Ndabeni-Abrahams noted the capacity challenges at the entity. "We really have to get our house in order," she said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SAPO has been engaging with Telkom to resolve issues related to its IT system – given the state of depleted branch hardware. The system is also undergoing upgrades to ensure integration across various departments – such as Department of Transport as some people come to the SAPO to renew their vehicle licences. The Post Office is also the site for the disbursing of social distress relief grants.

The SAPO wants to introduce a ticketing system to organise its queues according to the multiple services being offered.

"We do hope as time goes on this will improve," said Ndabeni-Abrahams. SAPO is also working with Postbank on a solution for digital disbursements of grants.

National Treasury previously told Parliament that the Post Office risks being placed under administration if it is not restructured – it had not met its financial sustainability targets for the first quarter of the financial year.

