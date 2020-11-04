1h ago

add bookmark

Ndabeni-Abrahams on the Post Office: 'We have to get our house in order'

Lameez Omarjee
Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (GCIS)
Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (GCIS)

The board of the SA Post Office is working to improve its capacity, which is lacking in terms of its systems and training of personnel, said Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The minister on Wednesday was responding to questions in Parliament about the measures taken to improve the quality of services at the SA Post Office (SAPO).

Ndabeni-Abrahams noted the capacity challenges at the entity. "We really have to get our house in order," she said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SAPO has been engaging with Telkom to resolve issues related to its IT system – given the state of depleted branch hardware. The system is also undergoing upgrades to ensure integration across various departments – such as Department of Transport as some people come to the SAPO to renew their vehicle licences. The Post Office is also the site for the disbursing of social distress relief grants.

The SAPO wants to introduce a ticketing system to organise its queues according to the multiple services being offered.

"We do hope as time goes on this will improve," said Ndabeni-Abrahams. SAPO is also working with Postbank on a solution for digital disbursements of grants.

National Treasury previously told Parliament that the Post Office risks being placed under administration if it is not restructured – it had not met its financial sustainability targets for the first quarter of the financial year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UPDATE: Post Office says unpaid workers' medical and pension contributions due to revenue declines
Unbundling of the Postbank from SA's Post Office underway, says minister
Without a restructure, the SA Post Office could 'collapse', says Treasury
Read more on:
postbankpost officestella ndabeni-abrahams
ZAR/USD
15.85
(+0.90)
ZAR/GBP
20.61
(+1.81)
ZAR/EUR
18.58
(+1.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.97)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.79)
Gold
1898.41
(-0.80)
Silver
23.91
(-1.83)
Platinum
869.00
(-0.46)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2288.99
(+0.14)
All Share
53656.21
(+0.88)
Top 40
49300.89
(+0.92)
Financial 15
10016.22
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
75313.36
(+2.53)
Resource 10
49535.78
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 180 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 418 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 222 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?

22 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I be removed from debt review with only one account left to pay?

28 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Can I be removed from debt review with only one account left to pay?
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct

How to get your rental deposit back
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo