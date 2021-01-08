No load shedding planned for the weekend as demand drops, says Eskom

Eskom said on Friday it has suspended power cuts due to a dip in electricity demand, and will make use of the the weekend to replenish its generation reserves.

The power utility, which is currently conducting routine maintenance on its infrastructure, warned that its system remains "vulnerable and unstable" and urged the public to use power sparingly.

It said that although the planned maintenance would put pressure on SA's grid in coming week, the process was necessary in order to "improve the reliability and performance of the power stations."

"We currently have 6 060MW of capacity on planned maintenance, while another 13 206MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and other load losses."

Earlier in the week the utility implemented overnight power cuts to preserve emergency reserves, while a storm in KwaZulu-Natal knocked our power to multiple areas.

*Compiled by Sibongile Khumalo