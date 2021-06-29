Pandemic beats down government savings, forces spending and higher debt - Reserve Bank

SA's national savings rate has lifted from 14.2% to 18%, higher than it was before the pandemic, according to the SA Reserve Bank's quarterly bulletin.

Government's dissaving, however, has increased as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has worsened pre-existing weaknesses in government finances.

The bulletin shows that debt servicing costs are the fastest growing expenditure item - since the fiscal year 2005/06, these costs have reached a cumulative R1.8 trillion.

Covid-19 has exacerbated existing weaknesses in government finances, with general government's borrowing requirement skyrocketing during the first year of the pandemic, according to the SA Reserve Bank (SARB).

The central bank on Tuesday released the June Quarterly Bulletin for this year.

It indicated that economic weakness due to the pandemic had a significant impact on public finances and resulted in dissaving by general government in 2020.

"General government's borrowing requirement more than doubled to R519 billion in 2020, or 10.4% of gross domestic product [GDP], compared to 4.9% of GDP in 2019," the report read.

Loan activities in particular switched from repayments of R48.4 billion in 2019, to new loans of R85.6 billion in 2020. These loans are mainly from the foreign sector.

Gross loan debt increased 20.7% year-on-year to R3.9 trillion as at 31 March 2021.

The persistent budget deficits over the years have also contributed to higher levels of outstanding debt, and greater debt-service costs - which are government's fastest-growing expenditure item.

Debt-service costs are expected to increase to an annual average rate of 13.3% over the medium term, the SARB highlighted.

Over 15 years - between the fiscal years 2005/06 to 2020/21, the cumulative debt-service costs have amounted to R1.8 trillion.





This is impacting other spending priorities of government. Debt-service costs as a share of total government expenditure almost doubled since the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Other spending priorities have either decreased or remained unchanged.

The SARB noted that spending for education, health, housing and community amenities have been maintained. However, spending on economic affairs, public order and safety and defence have declined.

While compensation of employees and transfers and subsidies, each account for a third of total expenditure spending on goods and services and capital assets are declining, the latter of which has consequences for economic growth.

"The continued underinvestment in capital goods does not sufficiently support the development of the economy's production capacity, which has a negative feedback loop through weak economic growth on revenue collections and the ability to service debt," the bulletin read.

Government needs to prioritise containing the growth in debt-servicing costs by containing debt to provide necessary social and economic services, the SARB said.

The bulletin also highlighted that the national savings rate is now higher than pre-pandemic levels having climbed from 14.2% in the fourth quarter to 18% in the first quarter. Bloomberg reported that the savings rate is now at an 11-year high.

Household and corporate savings managed to outweigh dissaving by general government.



"The pandemic-induced economic weakness had a significant impact on public finances, resulting in an extraordinary increase in dissaving by general government in 2020," the bulletin read.

Dissaving by general government as a percentage of GDP increased from 2.7% in the fourth quarter to 3.8% in the first quarter.

The SARB will on Wednesday celebrate its centenary.