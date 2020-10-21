53m ago

add bookmark

Pension systems have been ranked globally - here's how SA stacks up

Londiwe Buthelezi
As unclaimed benefits accumulate, many of the untraceable beneficiaries are struggling in retirement. Photo: Gallo Images.
As unclaimed benefits accumulate, many of the untraceable beneficiaries are struggling in retirement. Photo: Gallo Images.
  • Mercer and the CFA Institute have released their 12th edition of the Global Pension Index report.
  • The index ranked South Africa’s pension system 27th out of 39 countries, higher than countries like Austria, Italy, Indonesia and South Korea.
  • However, Mercer has warned that future pensions will be impacted by reduced retirement contributions, lower investment returns, and governments' inability to allocate more resources towards social security due to rising debts in most countries.

Even though Covid-19 has disrupted South Africa's retirement industry as government interventions to deal with the economic fallout of Covid-19 gave companies and their employees a rare chance to reduce or suspend their retirement contributions, our pension system remains stable.

According to the Mercer CFA Global Pension Index, which measures adequacy, sustainability and integrity of pension systems among some of the world's biggest economies, scored South Africa higher than countries like Austria, Italy, Indonesia and South Korea.

Mercer, which is a strategic partner to South Africa's biggest retirement administrator, Alexander Forbes, said retirement income was always going to be a casualty under Covid-19 as record low interest rates, job losses and rising government debt, which will reduce resources available for social protection in future, added a new cocktail of problems to pension systems mostly in need of reform even before the pandemic.

"The economic recession caused by the global health crisis has led to reduced pension contributions, lower investment returns and higher government debt in most countries. Inevitably, this will impact future pensions, meaning some people will have to work longer while others will have to settle for a lower standard of living in retirement," said Dr David Knox, senior partner at Mercer and lead author of the study.

Nevertheless, of the 39 retirement systems assessed around the world – which cover almost two-thirds of the world’s population – South Africa’s pension system ranked 27th and was categorised among those with some good features but also major risks and shortcomings that needed to be addressed.

Where the problem lies is in the "adequacy" of retirement savings and income incomes in the country, as well as the sustainability of the system, given that millions of elderly people in South Africa rely on social grants. But both these areas of concern showed minor improvement from 2019.

Mercer's report suggested that South Africa should increase the level of support given to the poor elderly, increase contributions made to retirement funds by the working population, but also introduce mandatory savings for workers and preservation requirements when people change jobs.

"In terms of sustainability, it recommends increasing the coverage for employees in occupational pension schemes, thereby increasing the level of contributions and assets as well as introducing a minimum level of mandatory contributions into a retirement savings fund."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bruce Cameron | The rising threats to financially secure retirement in SA
People are turning to retirement savings to cope with lockdown, but most don't have enough
MONEY CLINIC | My retirement investment value dropped to R600 000 due to Covid-19. What can I do?
Read more on:
alexander forbesmercerpensionretirementsocial grants
ZAR/USD
16.29
(+0.96)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.17)
Gold
1926.04
(+0.83)
Silver
25.09
(+1.45)
Platinum
886.50
(+1.88)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2394.99
(+0.68)
All Share
55345.49
(+0.13)
Top 40
50905.12
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10138.60
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74577.70
(-1.31)
Resource 10
54447.94
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
27% - 36 votes
No, I did not.
48% - 63 votes
My landlord refused
24% - 32 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct

How to get your rental deposit back
MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review...

17 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review process affect my spouse?
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest...

15 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest in a unit trust?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo