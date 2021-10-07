Power system under severe pressure, Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice

Eskom warned South Africans to cut their power usage as the electricity system is under "severe pressure". It added that load shedding could be announced at short notice.



This is due to breakdowns at generation units.

On Thursday morning, breakdowns totalled 14 900 MW, while planned maintenance has taken 4 700 MW out of capacity.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that should there be any further breakdowns, Eskom might be forced to enact load shedding at short notice.

Some of the generation units are expected to come online in the next couple of days, but Eskom asked the public to use electricity sparingly.

South Africa was last hit by load shedding on 22 July.

In August, Eskom lost 700MW in capacity after an explosion at the Medupi Power Station, which wrecked a generator. Repairs may take two years, and cost between R1.5 billion and R2 billion.