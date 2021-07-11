Protests damaging to economy, Ramaphosa must show 'decisive leadership' - Business Unity SA

Business Unity South Africa has spoken out against the riots that have erupted in KwaZulu-Natal- which have since spilled over to Gauteng - following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

It has warned that the violence will have a devastating impact on an already fragile economy.

BUSA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to show "decisive leadership" in enforcing law and order.

Violent protest action by several people who claim to be supporters of former president Jacob Zuma is damaging to the already "fragile economy", Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) says.

The riots erupted in KwaZulu-Natal after Zuma was taken into custody on Wednesday, News24 previously reported. This after the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for failing to abide by an order to give evidence before the Zondo Commission.

The riots spread to Gauteng, particularly the Johannesburg inner city. Trucks were set alight, highways were blocked and property was damaged.

"BUSA condemns such actions because, in addition to being lawless and endangering lives, these actions have a devastating impact on an already fragile economy and on investor confidence," BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"It is also irresponsible of these protagonists that they are violating Covid regulations and health protocols in the midst of a severe third wave of the pandemic," he added.

Coovadia said that responsible South Africans should be uniting to start rebuilding the economy.

"These acts of sabotage on people and the economy must be met with the full might of the law, and this must be applied in an unequivocal way!"

The Presidency issued a statement on Saturday in which President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against the public violence as acts which undermine the law and damage the economy.

"President Ramaphosa says the impact of public violence against the road freight industry and damage to freeways that serve as economic arteries will be felt also by the people organising and committing these crimes," the statement read.

"The Constitution protects the right to protest but protest cannot be abused to break the law or to destroy property and threaten livelihoods."

BUSA noted the statement from the Presidency but called on Ramaphosa address the nation on the matter.

"We support the president in this but urge the president to show decisive leadership in enforcing law and order and addressing the nation to send a clear message that government will not waiver in its duty to protect people and property," Coovadia said.