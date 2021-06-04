PSA threatens 230 000 civil servants may vote on strike next week

The Public Servants Association, which represents 235 000 members, could vote on a strike as soon as next week Friday.

Its members represent a wide array of sectors, including teachers and nurses.

It has already declared a dispute with government, who objected on technical grounds during a meeting this week.

Last month, the PSA said that negotiations with government had broken down and it filed a formal dispute at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on 11 May. A conciliation hearing was held on Thursday, but if no agreement is reached within 30 days, the union can apply to strike.

Government and unions in the public service have been locked in wage discussions for the past few months, with little sign that they are getting any closer to a resolution. These talks are to arrive at agreed wages for public servants including nurses, teachers and police officers.



As part of the conciliation process with the PSA, government raised a technical objection concerning jurisdiction, and it also argued that the PSA's dispute was "premature" - as most of the other unions are still in negotiations.

'Losing patience'

"The PSA has warned the employer that by frustrating the process, employees are losing patience. The PSA will comply with the [Labour Relations Act] and kickstart its strike balloting in view of the lapse of 30 days by 11 June 2021. Government should take responsibility for the country's financial crisis and refrain from making public servants the scapegoat in this process," the union said.



The PSA said public service negotiations and the future of collective bargaining were under attack as government and "friendly unions" were prepared to exclude the PSA from negotiations.

But Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu previously rejected claims by PSA that the union is being excluded from negotiations.



Other unions said they were still canvassing their members before making their positions known.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: "We are currently seeking a mandate from our membership across the country." Views would be consolidated before making an announcement soon, he said.

South African Democratic Teachers Union secretary general Mugwena Maluleke, however, said the union was far from concluding the process of seeking a mandate.

The Democratic Nurses Organisation of South Africa did not respond to requests for comment.