57m ago

add bookmark

Public service wages: It's not about 'us' vs 'them', but SA is in bad shape - Mchunu

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu.
Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu.
GCIS
  • Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu says that there has never been and will not be a resolution from government that undermines collective bargaining.
  • Public sector wage negotiations are under way, but Mchunu said that any outcome should be in the country's interest.
  • Government is also addressing the trust deficit with labour by quelling corruption, says Mchunu.

There has and never will be a resolution by government that undermines collective bargaining, says Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The minister was speaking during a briefing on Thursday where he addressed "doubt" surrounding public wage negotiations that are under way. The doubt stems from government not paying wage increases for public servants last year, as per a clause of the 2018 wage agreement. Trade unions had challenged the government reneging on the agreement, but a Labour Appeal Court last year ruled the enforcement of the clause is unlawful.

Unions are appealing the ruling with the Constitutional Court. Mchunu said that government will respect any decision by the court. 

Apart from the Constitutional Court case, Mchunu noted that negotiations are happening against the backdrop of a "bad state" of the country's economy. As pointed out by National Treasury, the country is heading for a "fiscal cliff".

'We are in bad shape'

"When it comes to government finances - income and expenditure - we are in quite a bad shape. It is a fact that we have to acknowledge," said Mchunu.

Other factors contributing to the difficulty of negotiations include that the state had to divert resources to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mchunu added that negotiations for the 2021/22 year are also behind schedule they were to start last year but had been delayed. The public sector is also in need of drastic changes. "We are not going to talk about where the change needs to be, but we can't continue the way we are continuing," said Mchunu. 

Mchunu confirmed that a 0% increase had been put forward by government's team, which is participating in the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council. Mchunu said that this reflected what Treasury has said about the country's dire fiscal position.

Mchunu explained that a 0% increase is an "oversimplification", as it ignores increases in other areas that cover public servants. He said that these matters are being dealt with in the negotiations.

Asked whether the government is wary of a potential strike if no agreement is reached, Mchunu said that government must ensure stability and peace in the country, especially amid the pandemic.

"The last thing we will want to see or hear about is a deepening of instability in the country coming from the public sector. That is why we have made efforts to ensure wage negotiations are a success. We have no choice," he said. He said parties must work in such a way that there will be no need for a strike. "We want to negotiate in good faith."

He said it was important for the government not to make misrepresentations of affordability, which creates problems when parties are lied to. "We need an outcome which will create stability for the country and will not be reckless."

No 'us versus them'

Mchunu said that the government wanted to discourage an "us-and-them" approach to negotiations, where unions table demands and government responds. He noted that "active engagement" is required to ensure "amicable" do you outcomes. He said that government wasn't looking for a "win", but wanted each party to be heard to provide a "balanced outcome".

An independent facilitator has been appointed to make sure that there is an outcome in the country's interests. "The country has to win - not government's team."

Mchunu noted that there was a trust deficit with labour, mainly because the government is "seen" as corrupt. Mchunu said that since the 2019 elections, work was being done to repair the trust deficit between the government and all sectors of society.

"We know it won't be a matter of one day. Trust is earned and takes a while. We are aware of the trust deficit, and we are addressing it."

The Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit mainly is managing public servants doing business with the state and improving discipline and ethics in the public service, he said. Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and Auditor General are also under way. "The whole of society must turn its back on corruption," said Mchunu.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo mchunupublic sectorunionswage
USD/ZAR
14.30
(+0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.18
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.05
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,783.02
(-0.6)
Silver
26.21
(-1.3)
Platinum
1,213.98
(-0.3)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,830.00
(-1.8)
All Share
66,972
(-0.3)
Top 40
61,183
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,096
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
86,814
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,622
(-0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1296 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3237 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1737 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo