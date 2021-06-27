1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa announces fourth alcohol ban as SA heads into Level 4 lockdown

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
As part of the level four restrictions, the sale of alcohol for both onsite and offsite consumption has been banned. (Getty)
As part of the level four restrictions, the sale of alcohol for both onsite and offsite consumption has been banned. (Getty)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a total ban on the sale of alcohol for the fourth time since SA started its Covid-19 lockdown at the end of March last year. 

In his address to the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa reiterated the same reasons as the previous bans -  to prevent much-needed hospital beds from being filled up by people with alcohol-related injuries. 

This time, with SA entering the peak of the third wave of infections, with 15 036 people infected in the last 24 hours, and 122 new deaths, Ramaphosa said the country would be placed under Level 4 lockdown from Monday until 11 July. 

As part of the Level 4 restrictions, the sale of alcohol for both onsite and offsite consumption has been banned for the period. 

"Our Ministerial Advisory Committee has advised that the limited restrictions previously imposed were not that effective and that a prohibition will ease the pressure that is placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidents," Ramaphosa said. 

The first ban was lifted in June, but a second followed a month later. When the second wave hit – a third ban was imposed at the end of December last year.

In response, large alcohol groups had scrapped investments. SA Breweries (SAB) cancelled capital investments worth R5 billion last year, but recently said it would now invest R2 billion. Fellow beer maker Heineken cancelled R6 billion in investments - but confirmed recently that it is now in talks about a possible takeover of Distell.

The industry said before Ramaphosa's address earlier on Sunday that ban will be disastrous consequences for small businesses.

"Another ban will offer a severe blow to thousands of small businesses still trying to get back on their feet from the previous bans, resulting in even more job losses, business closures and loss in revenue for the national fiscus," the Beer Association of SA (BASA), which represents the Craft Brewers Association, Heineken and SAB said in a statement. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
president cyril rama­phosacyril ramaphosabanrevenuealcoholindustryliquorcovid-19 casesjobs
Rand - Dollar
14.15
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.44
0.0%
Silver
26.11
0.0%
Palladium
2,635.97
0.0%
Platinum
1,116.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
60,140
-0.1%
All Share
66,216
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,062
+0.6%
Industrial 25
86,395
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,080
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
70% - 909 votes
Not a good move
10% - 128 votes
Too early to tell
20% - 254 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?

12 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo