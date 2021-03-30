42m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa closes lid on off-site booze sales ahead of spiritual weekend observations

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Presidency
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said the sale of liquor for off-site consumption will be banned for the long weekend ahead, while on-site sales continue.
  • Ramaphosa addressed the country as government recorded 548 new Covid-19 infections and 47 deaths on Monday.
  • The update from Ramaphosa also comes ahead of the Easter weekend, which is notorious for its road fatalities, attributed in great part to alcohol consumption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the sale of liquor for off-site consumption will be banned for four days, covering the long weekend to prevent a surge in the spread of Covid-19 that could plunge the country into a third wave.

Ramaphosa addressed the country on Tuesday evening as government recorded 548 new Covid-19 infections and 47 deaths on Monday, but ahead of anticipated increases in movement and gatherings during the long weekend ahead.

The president did, however, say that the sale of alcohol on site will be allowed in line with licensing and Covid-19 protocols including the mandatory mask requirement for attendants in shebeens, bars and restaurants, limits to the number of attendants at gatherings and social distancing.

Ramaphosa said interprovincial travel will still be permitted during the period of the adjustments. However, he urged South Africans to limit traveling and to exercise caution and be responsible.

"Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited for Thursday, Friday Sunday and Monday. Just for those four days," said Ramaphosa.

On-site sale of alcohol at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, but according to licence conditions, time limitations up to 23:00 in the evening and Covid-19 safety protocols.

Business in the liquor trade switched to attack mode earlier this week, challenging government to prove its reasoning for restricting the trade of alcohol before announcing that it would do so.

The update from Ramaphosa also comes ahead of the Easter weekend, which is notorious for its road fatalities, due in great part to alcohol consumption.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
president cyril ramaphosasouth africalockdowncovid 19alcoholcoronavirus
USD/ZAR
14.92
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.47
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.48
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.32
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.4)
Gold
1,682.45
(-1.7)
Silver
23.89
(-3.1)
Platinum
1,157.03
(-1.9)
Brent Crude
64.98
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,587.90
(+2.1)
All Share
67,292
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,590
(+0.2)
Financial 15
12,550
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
88,705
(+0.3)
Resource 10
66,869
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1184 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 2963 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1609 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest...

24 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest my money?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo