24m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa: SA's carbon emissions will decline 10 years early

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Leaders Summit on Climate Change on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Leaders Summit on Climate Change on Thursday.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of 40 world leaders participating in US President Joe Biden's Summit on Climate Change. 
  • SA - which tops all other G20 countries in terms of reliance on coal for electricity - is pursuing a just transition to a low-carbon economy.
  • Ramaphosa reaffirmed commitments to build renewable energy generating capacity of over 17 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. 

South Africa's carbon emissions will start declining from 2025, 10 years earlier than previously expected, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

The president was one of 40 world leaders who participated in US President Joe Biden's Summit on Climate Change. The virtual summit is to run over two days this week, and coincides with Earth Day, 22 April.

"South Africa is fully committed to enhancing its ambition and accelerating its climate actions," Ramaphosa said.

The country last year finalised National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and has also adopted a Low Emissions Development Strategy, which pursues a just transition to a "low-carbon, sustainable and climate resilient development pathway," Ramaphosa said.

South Africa is also updating its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) - or commitments to reduce emissions and other efforts to adapt to climate change - in line with the Paris Agreement. Ramaphosa said the new target is "ambitious".

The previous NDC indicated South Africa's emissions would peak and plateau in 2025 and decline from 2035. But South Africa's emissions will begin to decline from 2025, Ramaphosa explained. 

Ramaphosa also reaffirmed commitments to build renewable energy generating capacity of over 17 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. 

"We remain committed to contributing our fair share to reduce global emissions, and to do so in the context of overcoming poverty, inequality and underdevelopment," he said. The president also stressed that the transition to a climate resilient future must be just and ensure that the most vulnerable in society do not get left behind.

Ahead of the summit, the International Energy Agency released the Global Energy Review, indicating that carbon emissions are set to increase 5% or by their second-largest increase in history - this as economies ramp up following a slump in activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Increase in energy demand to 4.6%, mainly to be met by coal, will drive up carbon emissions, according to the report.

Renewables, however, will have an increasing share in electricity generation of 30%, an improvement from less than 27% in 2019.

A study by independent climate and energy think tank Ember showed that in 2020, South Africa topped all other G20 countries in terms of reliance on coal for electricity. The data showed that 86% of South Africa's electricity production came from coal. By comparison, the global average was 34%.

While fossil fuels still account for the majority (89%) of electricity production, it has been declining since 2015. Renewables have slowly been increasing their share in the electricity mix - having tripled since 2015 to 6%. The global average by comparison is 9.4%.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidencyril ramaphosaclimate change
USD/ZAR
14.30
(+0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.79
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.18
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.03
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.4)
Gold
1,785.96
(-0.4)
Silver
26.34
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,205.77
(-1.0)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,855.48
(-0.9)
All Share
66,924
(-0.3)
Top 40
61,143
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,116
(-0.1)
Industrial 25
86,679
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,572
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1296 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3236 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1735 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo