1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa: SA's economic recovery must be 'state-led'

Jan Cronje
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the Nation Address on February 13, 2020 in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the Nation Address on February 13, 2020 in Cape Town.
Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Likening the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to those of a war, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that SA's economic recovery must be "state-led".

The president was replying to a question about what form SA's economic recovery would take in the National Assembly via a virtual platform. 

Economists have predicted that the economic shock of the pandemic will cause South Africa's GDP to decline by between 5% and 10%, exacerbating South Africa's already dire unemployment rate.  

"I have often said we need to look at the post-Covid economic landscape as being equivalent to a post-war economic landscape," said Ramaphosa.  

"The state has to play a critical role. Even in your more conservative countries in the world are saying the state now needs to play its role."

The president said that state had to "look at" how the market is functioning and structured, and whether "previous policies" still hold up or needed to be changed.  

"That is precisely what we are now looking at in government." 

The main focus of the state's economic support so far has been the announcement of R500 billion support package in mid-April. The package is meant to include about R95 billion in new lending from international finance institutions, which has not yet been received. 

While short on details, Ramaphosa said the creation of jobs must now be the state's key aim, and that jobs would be created by expanding public employment and upping investment in public infrastructure. 

The presidency will next week bring to together funders, policy markets, state-owned enterprises, academics and member of the private sector to look at investment opportunities in infrastructure, he said.  

"We should see infrastructure investment as a mobiliser of growth,' he said. Infrastructure would make up a "significant part" of the stimulus SA's economy needs, he added. 

In response to a question about embattled state-owned airline SAA, Ramaphosa said that in "many countries around the world" the state needed to support public and private enterprises due to the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that government would be looking at the business rescue plan proposed by the airline's business rescue practitioners "very closely". Creditors are expected to vote on the plan next week.  

Related Links
Pandemic could erase more global wealth than financial crisis
Some 600 job cuts on the cards at SABC
SAA creditors to finally vote on rescue plan next week
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1719.10
(-0.36)
Silver
17.37
(-0.34)
Platinum
807.00
(-1.10)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1907.00
(+0.30)
All Share
53880.68
(-0.27)
Top 40
49534.90
(-0.25)
Financial 15
10495.13
(-2.54)
Industrial 25
75270.69
(+0.83)
Resource 10
48835.70
(-0.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 915 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1275 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 1901 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo