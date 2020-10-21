53m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa stares down MPs blaming ANC - not Covid-19 - for economic ructions

Khulekani Magubane
President Cyril Ramaphosa at SONA 2020. (Twitter, @PresidencyZA)
President Cyril Ramaphosa at SONA 2020. (Twitter, @PresidencyZA)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said all parties in Parliament agreed that the national lockdown was necessary to save lives at the beginning of the pandemic.
  • Ramaphosa said even countries that did not impose a strict lockdown were in economic trouble.
  • The president urged support for this Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa took exception to Members of Parliament from opposition parties blaming South Africa's economic troubles on decades of African National Congress leadership instead of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ramaphosa was responding to a debate on the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which he tabled in Parliament last week Thursday. The plan seeks to guide South Africa's recovery from the pandemic.

The pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown aimed at curbing its spread through the country has seen over 2 million jobs lost in the second quarter of this year, and a 16.4% contraction in the economy.

During the debate, Democratic Alliance MP and leader of the opposition John Steenhuisen said the ANC and the "longest, hardest and most unscientific lockdown" in the era of the Covid-19 world were to blame for South Africa's economic troubles.

'Covid-19 did not destroy our economy'

"We are not trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19 did not destroy our economy. We are trying to recover from decades of bad governance by the ANC. It is disingenuous to suggest otherwise," said Steenhuisen.

Ramaphosa addressed Steenhuisen directly in his response to the debate, saying the DA MP did not object to the lockdown when it was introduced in March, with everyone agreeing it was imposed to save lives. Ramaphosa said even countries that did not lock down for the pandemic had economic troubles.

"Had we not taken the measures that we did, which you supported, many more lives, as you admitted then, would have been lost. The economic impact would have been worse, and we would not have even been in a position to talk about any kind of economic recovery," said Ramaphosa.

United Democratic Movement MP Bantu Holomisa said it was unacceptable and immoral that the Public Investment Corporation is made to continue investing pension monies while those investments fail to bring about much needed economic development and job creation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
The top 4 economic lifelines Ramaphosa has planned for SA
Sifiso Ntombela | If Ramaphosa wants job creation, agriculture offers low-hanging fruit
Ramaphosa says public employment stimulus will create jobs 'here and now'
Read more on:
president cyril rama­phosabantu holomisajohn steenhui­sensouth africaparliamentsoeseconomic recovery planmedium term budget policy statementcovid-19
ZAR/USD
16.27
(+1.05)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.32
(+0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.19)
Gold
1925.66
(+0.81)
Silver
25.11
(+1.55)
Platinum
890.00
(+2.23)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2401.00
(+0.99)
All Share
55345.49
(+0.13)
Top 40
50905.12
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10138.60
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74577.70
(-1.31)
Resource 10
54447.94
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
27% - 37 votes
No, I did not.
48% - 66 votes
My landlord refused
25% - 34 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct

How to get your rental deposit back
MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review...

17 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review process affect my spouse?
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest...

15 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest in a unit trust?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo