Ramaphosa to update Parliament on South Africa's recovery plan

The Presidency announced on Sunday afternoon that President Cyril Ramaphosa would update Parliament on progress in the implementation of South Africa's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan this Friday.

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan was announced and tabled in Parliament by Ramaphosa last year as a plan to guide South Africa to economic recovery following the advent of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus as well as its impact on businesses and jobs.

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan highlights the use of state employment opportunities, infrastructure investment and the restructuring of state-owned entities to better position South Africa for an economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"President Ramaphosa will answer questions in the National Assembly on Friday, 3 September 2021. The President will also update Members of Parliament on government’s efforts to advance social cohesion and nation-building, and on progress in turning around and better capacitating local government," the statement said.

The statement said Ramaphosa would outline developments in the Covid-19 vaccination programme, along with the rights and responsibilities of employers and employees "in the context of protecting lives and livelihoods".

"The President will also touch on how recent changes to the National Executive form part of improving the capacity of government to undertake tasks at hand," the statement said.

While the South African economy was already underperforming before the Covid-19 pandemic, the national lockdown restrictions and unrest which swept Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal in July are expected to hack tens of billions from GDP with some businesses expected to shut down for good.

