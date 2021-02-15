Ramaphosa urges that time has come to shift gear from Covid relief to economic recovery

While coronavirus relief measures were designed to be temporary, the economy will feel the effects of the pandemic for some time, warns President Cyril Ramaphosa.

That is why government has some hard decisions to make and implement, he says.

He acknowledges that many companies are struggling to cope with the fallout of months of diminished operations and lost revenue.

As South Africa transitions from the coronavirus relief provided by government to economic recovery, a sift in gear is needed, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation in his weekly message on Monday.



"An injured patient with strong prospects for recovery is given regular physical therapy to help them get stronger until they can stand unaided. So must these temporary relief measures be seen as the means to get our economy back on its feet. Our ultimate goal is to walk again," explained the president.

"While these relief measures were designed to be temporary, the economy will continue to feel the effects of the pandemic for some time. Our national consciousness must now move beyond the realm of relief into that of recovery, and we must all be part of this effort."

He cautioned that government, therefore, has some hard decisions on public spending to make and implemented this year.

"Even as lockdown restrictions have been eased, many companies are struggling to cope with the fallout of months of diminished operations and lost revenue," he said.

"It is for this reason that, following extensive discussion with social partners at Nedlac, the Covid TERS benefit has been extended until 15 March 2021 for sectors that have not been able to fully operate. The special Covid grant has been extended for another three months."

The conditions of the extension of relief will relate only to certain sectors, which are still to be announced.

Ramaphosa emphasised that these, however, remain short-term measures.

"Our focus now must be on creating an enabling environment for businesses to recover, and for economic growth that spurs job creation and attracts investment. The recovery will be difficult and will take time, not least because we are still in the midst of the pandemic," he explained.

"Important as these relief measures are now, we will not be able to sustain them indefinitely. We need to make sure that these relief measures provide a firm foundation for a broader recovery without driving the country deeper into debt. Unless we can bring our national debt down to sustainable levels no meaningful economic recovery will be possible."

In his view, the support provided by the UIF was a lifeline to many struggling businesses and employees and made the difference between companies remaining open and being forced to close, and between jobs saved and jobs lost.

"We must put our money back into our economy by buying local products, supporting local businesses and industries and procuring from local suppliers," said Ramaphosa.

"Companies will need to be innovative in driving methods and processes that secure their sustainability and profitability, with job retention being their foremost consideration. Let us use the extended relief to drive a stronger recovery."