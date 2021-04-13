1h ago

Read and weep: A DG's odd fascination with old regulations, white pilots and a fantasy author

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
Greed book cover (Goodreads.com)
  • Kgathatso Tlhakudi quoted fantasy author Fisher Amelie in his takedown of the agreement that the airline sealed with the SAA Pilots Association in 1988.
  • The director general cited a 2013 novel from the author's Seven Deadly Sins series entitled Greed.
  • Tlhakudi's use of the quote has sparked strong reactions since he spoke on the matter.

When one hopes to score a victory in the battle for ideas, regardless of the nature of the battle, a trusty weapon to get your point across has always been a sharp and poignant quote from a revered author that serves to prove your point.

In mainstream politics, people have cited many literary greats to this end including George Orwell, Chinua Achebe, Ayn Rand, Charles Dickens, Homer and the old bard himself, William Shakespeare. Whether it is the content of the quote or the gravitas of its source, a quote can win the day.

However, when he took aim at an apartheid-era collective agreement between South African Airways (SAA) and its pilots, specifically in an opinion piece carried on Fin24, director general at the Department of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, chose a different literary force to draw inspiration from when making his point.

Tlhakudi went with the words of US fantasy author Fisher Amelie in his takedown of the agreement that the national carrier entered into with the South African Airways Pilots Association (Saapa) in 1988.

The director general cited a 2013 novel from the author's Seven Deadly Sins series titled Greed. The book is number two in the young adult romance series, which also features the titles Vain, Idle, Fury, Lust, Binge and Envy.

As he states his case for doing away with agreement and allowing black and white pilots to compete on an equal footing, Tlhakudi cites a rather on-the-nose passage from the little-known scribe.

'Greed is a strange sin'

"Greed is a strange, strange sin. All you want to do is acquire. Acquire money, acquire material, acquire time, acquire energy, acquire attention. The running mantra is 'I want, I want, I want', but that quickly turns to 'I need, I need, I need,'" said the excerpt that Tlhakudi cited.

While Tlhakudi's use of the quote has sparked strong reactions since, the director general must be commended for having the imagination to find a poignant quote in a fantasy novel, of all places, to address outdated collective agreements at an airline.

Tlhakudi's takes issue with benefits including the following: contracts that allow pilots to withdraw from the pension scheme and take up a full-time contract until retirement age while retaining all other benefits; provisions to pilots employed by SAA at the company's cost until retirement if rejected by pension funds; moving expenditure benefits; and staying at four-star hotels, which Saapa members can select.

He also takes issue with the fact that the regulating agreement can be carried over regardless of any mergers, acquisitions and the sale of SAA - issues that are likely to be ventilated soon.

For now, we would like to suggest this quote by English writer and philosopher GK Chesterton: "Among the rich you will never find a really generous man even by accident. They may give their money away, but they will never give themselves away; they are egotistic, secretive, dry as old bones. To be smart enough to get all that money you must be dull enough to want it."

Company Snapshot
