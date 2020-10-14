39m ago

add bookmark

Recovery is slow going for retail sales despite easing of lockdown restrictions

Anathi Madubela
Ter illustrasie. Foto: Getty Images/Gallo Images
Ter illustrasie. Foto: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Annual retail sales decreased by 4.2% year-on-year in August, Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday.

This is a smaller decrease than July's revised 8.6% year-on-year decrease, though it will be the fifth consecutive month that annual retail sales have declined. Seasonally adjusted retail sales increased by 4% in August compared with July 2020. 

This followed month-on-month contractions of 0.6% in July 2020 and 5.1% in June 2020.

In the three months ending August, seasonally adjusted retail sales increased by 16.7% compared with the previous three months of the year.

Year-on-year, all categories expressed negative growth with the largest negative contributor to this decrease being all 'other' retailers with -38.8% growth.

This category comprises retailers in reading matter and stationery; jewelery, watches and clocks; and retailers in sports goods and entertainment requisites. 

As spending remained subdued under lockdown, textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods also recorded a 10.2% annual decline, the second highest after 'other' retailers.

Retail sales decreased by 6.7% in the three months ending August 2020 compared with the three months ending August 2019.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Retailers rethinking business models for survival - survey
Festive season fails to lift gloomy SA retail figures
Massmart welcomes end to exclusive retail lease agreements in shopping centres
Read more on:
retail trade data
ZAR/USD
16.48
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.47
(-0.83)
ZAR/EUR
19.38
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.49)
Gold
1908.60
(+0.87)
Silver
24.42
(+1.13)
Platinum
863.00
(-0.23)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2338.99
(+2.08)
All Share
55394.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51041.59
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9733.28
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
75514.83
(+0.26)
Resource 10
54782.05
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1471 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9535 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo