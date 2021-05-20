49m ago

add bookmark

Reserve Bank keeps repo on hold, revises growth up to 4.2%

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda
  • The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.5%.
  • The decision is in line with economists' expectations, and the bank sees inflation remaining stable.
  • The bank revised the growth outlook to 4.2%.

The Reserve Bank's Monetary Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.5%, in line with economists' expectations.

The prime rate remains at 7%.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday, following the MPC's meeting this week.

Headline inflation was revised from 4.3% to 4.2% this year, and is unchanged at 4.4% for 2022 and 4.5% for 2023.

The forecast for core inflation for 2021 is lower at 3.0%, from 3.3%, previously.

It is unchanged at 4% for 2022 and 4.3% for 2023.

"Expectations of future inflation have broadly stabilised at around 4.0% for 2021 and 4.2% for 2022," said Kganyago. 

"With inflation expectations remaining stable, and despite inflation risk increasing, the Committee still expects inflation to be contained in 2021, before rising to around the midpoint of the inflation target range in 2022 and 2023."

Notably, the bank revised the growth outlook from 3.8% to 4.2%, this on the back of better sectoral growth performances and a more robust terms of trade in the first quarter of this year, said Kganyago.

"Despite rising oil prices and a higher total import bill, commodity prices have risen to new highs, strengthening income gains to the economy.

"Household spending is expected to be healthy this year, in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions and low interest rates," he added.

It will take some time, however, to get growth back to pre-pandemic levels, said Kganyago. GDP is expected to grow by 2.3% in 2022 and by 2.4% in 2023. 

Bureau for Economic Research chief economist Hugo Pienaar told Fin24, ahead of the announcement, that incoming data for the first quarter shows that the growth outlook may be better than expected.

The rand remained at around R14.06 to the dollar after the announcement. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarblesetja kganyagompcgdpratesrepo rateinflation
Rand - Dollar
14.01
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.11
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,873.86
+0.2%
Silver
27.83
+0.3%
Palladium
2,866.90
-0.2%
Platinum
1,206.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
60,065
+0.5%
All Share
66,106
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,440
-0.3%
Industrial 25
83,807
+1.1%
Financial 15
12,699
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1503 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3718 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1973 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo