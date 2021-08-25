9m ago

Reserve Bank to keep rates 'accommodative' for another year or two, says deputy governor

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Kuben Naidoo. (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)
Phill Magakoe
  • While emerging markets have tightened monetary policy, amid rising inflation, South African rates are still at the lowest rates in decades.
  • The Reserve Bank expects to keep interest rates "accommodative" over the next two years, says deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.
  • The Reserve Bank expects inflation to remain close to the midpoint of the 3% to 6% target range over the next two to three years.

The Reserve Bank expects inflation to remain close to 4.5% over the next two to three years, which is why it has not been hasty in raising interest rates, according to deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.

Naidoo on Wednesday was speaking during a webinar about the domestic economic outlook. The webinar was hosted by Ninety One.

While many emerging markets have experienced rising inflation, and have tightened monetary policy, South Africa has not followed suit.

"We have not had to tighten, we are pretty confident that inflation will remain close to the midpoint in the next two to three years. Some countries are not in that position," said Naidoo.

He noted that there has been an increase in food prices, but this has not passed through to other aspects of inflation. "We have seen inflation behave," said Naidoo.

While inflation hit a 30-month high of 5.2% in May 2021, Naidoo said this was off a low base. It had been 2.1% 12 months prior, due to lockdown restrictions that slowed economic activity.

Stripping out that "once-off blip" Kuben said that the base case for inflation is still likely to "behave" over the next 12 months.

He attributed this to the success of the Reserve Bank's efforts over the past five to 10 years to get inflation, as well as inflation expectations lower.

"So when there is a temporary blip, it does not feed through directly to salary increases, price increases and inflation expectations," he said.

"We have been able to keep interest rates low and accommodative. We think we can keep interest rates accommodative for at least another year or two." But this does not mean the Reserve Bank won't hike rates. The repo rate is currently at 3.5%.

As the economy normalises, and gets back to a "reasonable" level of growth, the Reserve Bank expects the repo rate to move to the 6% or 7% mark.

Among the risks to the inflation outlook are electricity tariffs and administrative prices, as well as a significant weakening of the currency. A trigger for currency weakness would be a faster increase in rates in the US, Naidoo said.

A "significant" fiscal crisis domestically could force down the exchange rate- which would push inflation up. This risk is lower than it was 12 to 18 months ago, Naidoo noted.

During a separate webinar on the SA economic recovery, chief economist of the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), Hugo Pienaar noted that there had been rising global inflation. Pienaar said this is mainly transitory. The BER expects the Reserve Bank to keep the repo rate unchanged for the rest of the year.  

