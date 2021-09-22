SA crypto developer 'Fluffypony' released from custody, wants to come home to fight fraud charge

Well-known South African cryptocurrency developer Riccardo "Fluffypony" Spagni has been released from custody in the US ahead of an extradition hearing.

Spagni was arrested in mid-July in the US when his chartered jet landed in Nashville, Tennessee, on its way to Mexico.

His legal team says the 38-year-old is in discussions with US and South African authorities to obtain permission to return voluntarily.

South African crypto developer Riccardo Spagni, who was this week released from custody in the US, says he wants to return to his home country to "address" the accusation he defrauded his previous employer and "get it behind me once and for all".



The 38-year-old, known tech circles as "Fluffypony", was arrested by US Marshals in late July in Tennessee at the request of SA authorities. He was denied bail on 19 August and spent 61 days in custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority wants to extradite him for allegedly defrauding Cape Cookies over a decade ago of around R1.4 million by submitting falsified and inflated technology invoices. He has pleaded not guilty. A date has not yet been set for his extradition hearing.

He was ordered released this week under a provision of the South Africa's extradition treaty with the US, which states that suspects may be discharged from custody after 60 days if the requesting state – in this case South Africa – has not provided required information.

The court has ordered him to stay in the Middle District of Tennessee, where he was arrested, and to surrender his passport.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he was "very pleased" he had been released and was " working with my attorneys on a way to return to South Africa as soon as possible".

I am very pleased that the U.S. court has released me. I am actively working with my attorneys on a way to return to South Africa as soon as possible so I can address this matter and get it behind me once and for all. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. — Riccardo Spagni (@fluffypony) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Spagni's US lawyers have applied for a motion of discovery to get more information about South Africa's submission to the US that lead to his provisional arrest. In particular, they are interested in what kind of warrant of arrest was issued against him.

"All parties in this case desire for Spagni to return to South Africa and address the decade old allegation that he defrauded his former employer, Cape Cookies," state his lawyers.

"The dispute, to the extent one exists, is over the form of his return."

His legal team added their client was discussions with US and South African authorities to obtain permission to return to South Africa voluntarily.