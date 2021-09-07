JUST IN | SA economy grew by 1.2% in the second quarter - stronger than expected

The SA economy grew by 1.2% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted basis - during the second quarter of the year. The GDP number, released by Statistics SA on Tuesday, was better than most economists expected. The median prediction of a Bloomberg poll of economists was growth of 0.9%.

On a year-on-year, unadjusted basis, second-quarter GDP increased 19.3%. The second quarter of last year was hit by a hard lockdown in South Africa.

Stats SA recently rebased and benchmarked the national accounts, which showed that the economy is 11% bigger than previously estimated in 2020. The second quarter GDP figures are based on the new estimates, and Stats SA also released revised figures for first quarter GDP which shows the economy grew 1% - not 1.1% as it previously reported.



The Bureau for Economic Research noted that given the revisions to GDP estimates and the absence of June mining production figures, it was more difficult to forecast for GDP. The Department of Mineral Resources was meant to submit source data on the industry to Stats SA for release on 12 August. Stats SA had to rely on estimates, using trade statistics from the South African Revenue Services, in order to calculate the second quarter GDP figures.

