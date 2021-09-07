1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | SA economy grew by 1.2% in the second quarter - stronger than expected

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stats SA on Tuesday released second-quarter GDP figures.
Stats SA on Tuesday released second-quarter GDP figures.
Allan Baxter

The SA economy grew by 1.2% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted basis - during the second quarter of the year. The GDP number, released by Statistics SA on Tuesday,  was better than most economists expected. The median prediction of a Bloomberg poll of economists was growth of 0.9%.

On a year-on-year, unadjusted basis, second-quarter GDP increased 19.3%. The second quarter of last year was hit by a hard lockdown in South Africa.

Stats SA recently rebased and benchmarked the national accounts, which showed that the economy is 11% bigger than previously estimated in 2020. The second quarter GDP figures are based on the new estimates, and Stats SA also released revised figures for first quarter GDP which shows the economy grew 1% - not 1.1% as it previously reported.

The Bureau for Economic Research noted that given the revisions to GDP estimates and the absence of June mining production figures, it was more difficult to forecast for GDP. The Department of Mineral Resources was meant to submit source data on the industry to Stats SA for release on 12 August. Stats SA had to rely on estimates, using trade statistics from the South African Revenue Services, in order to calculate the second quarter GDP figures.

* More to follow

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stats sasa economylockdowncovid-19gdp
Rand - Dollar
14.34
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.02
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,811.99
-0.6%
Silver
24.35
-1.4%
Palladium
2,396.14
-0.7%
Platinum
1,011.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,387
+0.6%
All Share
66,540
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,227
+0.5%
Industrial 25
85,218
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,093
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
30% - 179 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
36% - 216 votes
Above R15/$
34% - 202 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo