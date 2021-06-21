SA, France and WHO to announce new Covid-19 vaccine hub

South Africa, France and the World Health Organisation will make a joint announcement on Monday about coronavirus vaccines.

The briefing will focus on the establishment of the first messenger RNA technology transfer hub for Covid-19 inoculations, located in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement. The announcement is scheduled for 17:00 South Africa time, it said.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa called for greater precautions to curb an “extraordinarily rapid” increase in new coronavirus infections.

The number of daily new Covid-19 cases jumped to 13,000 in the past week from less than 800 in early April, Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“We must act with great discipline to protect our people and our livelihoods,” he said, calling for people to avoid social gatherings, wear masks and remain at a safe distance from others.