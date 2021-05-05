17m ago

add bookmark

SA gets new acting chief justice as Mogoeng takes 'long leave'

S'thembile Cele and Paul Vecchiatto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge Sisi Khampepe. Picture: Gallo Images
Judge Sisi Khampepe. Picture: Gallo Images
  • The Office of the Chief Justice has announced that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has gone on long leave.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Sisi Khampepe as acting chief justice.
  • Mogoeng’s leave of absence comes five months before his term comes to an end in October. He has courted controversy in recent months. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Sisi Khampepe as acting chief justice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng, who has gone on long leave.

Khampepe’s appointment is effective on 1 May, the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement emailed on Wednesday. She’s the first woman to occupy the position.

Mogoeng’s leave of absence comes five months before his term presiding over the highest court in the land comes to an end in October. Appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2011, Mogoeng has courted controversy in recent months with comments over Israel and advocating for people to denounce Covid-19 vaccines.

His departure follows his appeal in April against the Judicial Conduct Committee’s finding of misconduct and ordered him to apologise, after he criticised South Africa’s foreign policy over Israel. South Africa has a standing policy in support of Palestine and has downgraded its diplomatic operations in Israel as a result.

A graduate of Harvard University, the 64-year-old Khampepe has been a judge at the Constitutional Court since 2009. She’s previously served on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that investigated crimes committed during the apartheid era.

Mogoeng’s deputy, Raymond Zondo, couldn’t take on the role as he is away from the Constitutional Court presiding over the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, investigating allegations of undue influence on government and state entities during Zuma’s rule.

In response to Zuma’s refusal to appear before the probe, Zondo has asked the Constitutional Court to jail the former president for two years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
USD/ZAR
14.37
(-0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.00
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(-0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.6)
Gold
1,783.02
(+0.2)
Silver
26.44
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,228.50
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
68.88
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,970.48
(-0.5)
All Share
67,346
(+1.8)
Top 40
61,537
(+1.9)
Financial 15
12,357
(+2.2)
Industrial 25
85,649
(+1.3)
Resource 10
70,351
(+2.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1371 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3412 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1817 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo