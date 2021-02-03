SA lucky it had no inflationary problem going into Covid-19 - Reserve Bank deputy

SA is fortunate not to have had an inflationary problem going into the Covid-19 crisis.

Deputy Reserve Bank Governor says it is fortunate that inflation has remained under control.

SA could achieve 2019 GDP levels by 2023, according to the Reserve Bank.

South Africa is fortunate that it did not have an inflationary problem as it entered into the Covid-19 crisis, and one of the good stories to come out of the pandemic is that inflation remained under control, said deputy Reserve Bank governor Rashad Cassim.



Cassim was speaking during a panel discussion hosted by Allan Gray on the state of the economy.

Sharing views on inflation – which according to the December print of 3.1% is the lowest level in 16 years – Cassim said there could be various reasons for the decline, including the credibility of monetary policy and the even declining global import prices.

At the time Covid-19 hit SA shores, the country was already experiencing a recession. If the country had an inflationary problem, the Reserve Bank would have been in a difficult position, and would have had to grind the slowing economy to a halt.

"It may be a strange thing to say, but a good story coming out of Covid-19 is that we have inflation under control," he said.

Cassim said one of the reasons the Reserve Bank reduced rates dramatically in 2020 – by as much as 300 basis points to the current level of 3.5% - was because it did not see inflation as a threat.

"We basically felt that inflation would hover around the midpoint of the target or be slightly below the midpoint of the target," he said. Sometimes "luck" is involved, Cassim pointed out. There were particularly supply side shocks for oil and food, he explained. Passthrough from the exchange rate has also been muted.

READ | Lesetja Kganyago: We've been aggressive in our Covid-19 response

"The inflation story is a good story. We really think we are in accommodation mode. We are where we need to be. I think we are lucky that we are able to manage inflation," said Cassim.



Considering whether the Reserve Bank has more room to cut interest rates if inflation were to keep declining, Cassim said that several factors including the high administrative prices related to electricity and municipal rates continue to provide a defence from moving toward the zero-lower bound.

At its last meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee forecasted headline consumer inflation to average 4% in 2021 and 4.5% for 2022 (within the target range of 3% and 6%).

Economic growth

Commenting on the country's growth prospects, said that based on the gains made in third quarter GDP, the Reserve Bank revised its projection to a contraction of -7.1% from -8%. Growth of 3.6% s forecast for 2021.

David Fowkes, senior economist of the Reserve Bank, said that SA is in a similar position to the Eurozone - being slow-growing and would take a number of years to get back to pre-Covid levels. The Reserve Bank expects SA to get to 2019 levels of GDP only by 2023.

In contrast countries like the US will have much more rapid recoveries. China and India, had high potential growth going into the crisis and will be well above pre-crisis levels in terms of their growth, he said.