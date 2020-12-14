40m ago

SA small businesses crippled by debt, lack of relief funding, new report shows

Carin Smith
Leaner, smaller companies are versatile enough to execute ideas faster than larger companies. (iStock)
  • The 2020 SA SMME Covid-19 Impact Report released by access to finance provider Finfind looks at the key challenges faced by small businesses.
  • Key challenges during lockdown are existing debt, lack of cash reserves and no access to relief funding.
  • While over 40% of the businesses surveyed closed during the first five months of the pandemic, less than half applied for relief funding - and 99.9% of those who did apply were rejected.

Among key challenges commonly faced by small businesses in South Africa during lockdown are existing debt, lack of cash reserves, no access to relief funding, an inability to operate during the lockdown, and outdated financial information.

This is according to the 2020 SA SMME Covid-19 Impact Report released by access to finance provider Finfind. The impact report analysed data from 1 489 SMMEs across all sectors in all provinces. The study was conducted with support from, among others, the Department of Small Business Development, Services SETA and Business Leadership SA.

Of the businesses surveyed, 42.7% closed during the first five months of the pandemic. Only 43% of businesses that closed had applied for Covid-19 relief funding, with 99.9% of these funding applications being rejected. Poor consumer credit scores remain one of the primary reasons cited by banks for rejecting Covid-19 relief funding applications.

The report, therefore, found that access to funding remains top of the list of challenges reported by SMMEs.

Only 35% of the SMMEs had cash reserves at the start of lockdown, with more than half of these being able to sustain themselves for between one and three months at most. 

Prior debt was a major contributor to closures, with 66% of businesses that closed having debt before Covid-19, and half of these having outdated management accounts.

These factors pose problems for businesses even in the best of times, but during the pandemic, they became critical causes of business failure, according to the survey report.

While the outlook for the future is largely uncertain for SMMEs, 76.7% of the business owners who were able to remain open, are optimistic about being able to survive in 2021.

Only 46.6% envisaged running their business from work premises, the rest thought they would continue working from home, or rent a smaller office, and have a hybrid model of working from home and office, or shared meeting spaces when required.

Only 32%, however, believe that they will be able to create new jobs. According to the report, this is a significant alarm bell against the backdrop of SA's already high unemployment.

Most pressing needs are access to funding and help with digital marketing and online business, the report found.

Trevor Gosling, co-founder and CEO of Lulalend, an online provider of short-term business funding, believes SMMEs are critical to drive more inclusive economic growth in SA. SMMEs also act as a cushion against recessions by adapting faster to changing market conditions.

"Leaner, smaller companies are versatile enough to execute ideas faster than larger companies. This works to their advantage, allowing them to contribute substantially to the development of various sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and ICT services," says Gosling. 

He agrees that small businesses are often held back by poor cash reserves or a lack of funding.

"According to a recent TransUnion survey, almost 50% of SMMEs listed access to funding as the main barrier to growth. The reality is in most instances, traditional lending options aren’t always available to small businesses," he says.

"Small businesses need to be cautious and have a contingency plan. With the current market volatility, they need to ensure that they manage their cash flows and build up sufficient cash reserves to improve their liquidity."

Company Snapshot
