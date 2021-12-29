12m ago

Salga heads to court to get municipalities the rights to distribute electricity exclusively

Sibongile Khumalo
SA local government body says there is a 'fundamental problem' with having a dual electricity distribution system with Eskom within municipalities.
David McNew / Staff / Getty
The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has gone to court to seek an order granting municipalities exclusive rights to distribute electricity within their boundaries, in a case meant to bolster revenue collection.

The association states that given their executive authority and their right to govern their affairs, they have "the power to request Eskom to enter into service agreements with municipalities" in order to be solely responsible for power distribution.

The order sought by SALGA is meant to end a dual system in areas where some users get their power directly from Eskom and some from the municipality. SALGA claims that in such instances, Eskom gets to use the municipal infrastructure to distribute electricity for free. It further states that there is a "fundamental problem" with the current system.

A notice by SALGA Chief Executive, Xolile George, pointed out that self-generated revenue, which includes, rates, water, and electricity among other services, were the biggest source of income for municipalities.

"The revenue generated from electricity is used to cross-subsidise other municipal services. The distribution of electricity by Eskom with municipal jurisdictions leads to a loss of revenue or an opportunity to generate revenue from the distribution of electricity for municipalities."

SALGA claims that in 2019 alone, the total revenue that municipalities lost due to the system amounted to R162 billion.

"When Eskom distributes electricity from the municipal boundary, it does not pass a cent back to that municipality."

In 2016, municipalities lost a chance to generate an estimated R6 billion in surcharges due to Eskom's direct supply, according to SALGA.

The distribution and supply of electricity by Eskom in municipal jurisdictions amounts "the provision of a municipal service delivery agreement to be entered into between Eskom and the respective municipalities," according to Salga's court papers.

The authority over the delivery of power within a municipal zone is based on the Local Government Municipal Structures Act of 1998, which established that there could no longer be distinction between municipal and non-municipal areas in the country.

Read more on:
eskomsalgaelectricitydistribution
Company Snapshot
