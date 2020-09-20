1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng e-tolls: Sanral urges govt make a decision, Sunday Times says

Roxanne Henderson, Bloomberg
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Die elektroniese tollenaars in die nag. Foto: Quickpic
Die elektroniese tollenaars in die nag. Foto: Quickpic

The South African National Roads Agency needs the government to decide on the future of electronic tolls in Gauteng province, as the coronavirus cuts its cashflow, the Sunday Times reported.

"We're having to scurry around to ensure our liquidity," the Johannesburg-based newspaper cited Sanral Chief Executive Officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma as saying.

"Until you solve the the e-tolls problem we won't get out of this quagmire."

Macozoma said the decision on whether to keep the system or scrap it rests with President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet. Only about 20% of users are paying e-tolls, the Sunday Times said.

If canceled, Sanral's debt related to the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project will jump from around R40 billion to R67 billion.

South Africa's lockdown to curb coronavirus cost Sanral more than R620 million, the Sunday Times said.

Related Links
State companies cling to cash as financial challenges bite, Treasury warns
Sanral: E-toll resistance gave us a bumpy ride
Cabinet will be ready to make a decision on e-tolls in 2 weeks – Mbalula
Read more on:
sanralskhumbuzo macozomasouth africacabinet
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1949.72
(+0.03)
Silver
26.74
(+0.09)
Platinum
928.80
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
43.52
(-0.32)
Palladium
2356.01
(+0.63)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1303 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8630 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1901 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a third property?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put...

29 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put it to good use?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm investing offshore to buy a Golden visa. How should I invest my...

12 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm investing offshore to buy a Golden visa. How should I invest my money for the time being?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo