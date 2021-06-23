1h ago

add bookmark

SA's red-hot new inflation number - why it may not trigger a rate hike just yet

accreditation
Monique Vanek
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
In May, annual consumer inflation reached the highest level in 30 months - climbing to 5.2%.
In May, annual consumer inflation reached the highest level in 30 months - climbing to 5.2%.
Morapedi Mashashe
  • In May, annual consumer inflation reached the highest level in 30 months - climbing to 5.2%.
  • Inflation is now above the 4.5% midpoint of the central bank’s target range for the first time in 15 months.
  • But the monetary policy committee may still wait a while before hiking interest rates.

The rise in South Africa’s inflation rate to a 30-month high is unlikely to bring forward an interest-rate hike as the central bank had forecast a second-quarter spike in price growth.

Consumer prices rose 5.2% in May from a year earlier, compared with 4.4% in April, Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website. That matched the median of 15 economists’ estimates and was above the 4.5% midpoint of the central bank’s target range for the first time in 15 months.

The Reserve Bank’s quarterly projection model in May showed that inflation would breach 4.5% - where the monetary policy committee prefers to anchor price growth - in the second quarter and again in the fourth. The model also indicated a 25 basis-point increase in its benchmark rate in each of those two quarters.

"The still benign inflation outlook supports our expectation that the central bank will leave rates unchanged through 2021, although a better-than-expected recovery may prompt increases as early as the fourth quarter,” said Bloomberg Africa economist Boingotlo Gasealahwe.

Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate on borrowing costs, dipped on Wednesday, suggesting that traders aren’t adding to rate-hike bets and see the central bank only raising borrowing costs by the fourth quarter. The rand traded 0.7% stronger at R14.18/$ by early Wednesday afternoon. 

Traders watching South African inflation numbers would also have been reassured by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on Tuesday that price increases seen in the US economy recently are bigger-than-expected, but will likely wane. As a result, the Fed would be patient in waiting to lift borrowing costs, he said.

The South African central bank cut the repurchase rate by 300 basis points from January to July last year to buffer the economy against the global fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of local lockdown restrictions. Since the start of 2021, none of the five MPC members has voted for further easing and the panel’s message has been that the next move will be up, although the timing is still uncertain.

Of the 13 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, only four expect the key rate to increase in the fourth quarter, with the majority projecting hikes from the first quarter of 2022.

The uptick in inflation will likely see the central bank revise its price-growth forecasts slightly upward at its next meeting in July, but it’s still expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the current level in the coming months, Elize Kruger, an independent economist, said in an emailed note.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said at an investment conference last week that if the MPC sees a sustained deviation of inflation from the target’s midpoint, it will step in to bring price growth under control.

- With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo and Robert Brand.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
interest ratesinflationfood prices
Rand - Dollar
14.18
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,781.13
+0.1%
Silver
25.89
+0.5%
Palladium
2,599.89
+1.6%
Platinum
1,095.38
+1.1%
Brent Crude
74.81
-0.1%
Top 40
59,709
+0.4%
All Share
65,782
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,738
+1.3%
Industrial 25
86,956
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,874
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
69% - 507 votes
Not a good move
9% - 63 votes
Too early to tell
23% - 166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?

12 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo