South Africa misses Covax deadline to secure vaccines

Antony Sguazzin
More than one hundred fifty COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines are in development across the world (Photo illustration by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
South Africa, the country hardest hit in Africa by the coronavirus, missed a December 15 deadline to make a deposit to secure vaccines to fight the pathogen, and hasn’t arranged a guarantee to make the full payment.

The payment to the Covax program will be made in coming days, according to Tandi Nzimande, the chief executive officer of the Solidarity Fund, a philanthropic organization backed by some of South Africa’s richest people and biggest companies. The fund undertook to make the R327 million ($22 million) deposit, which represents 15% of the R2.2 billion rand that will ultimately have to be paid, after the government failed to do so.

The Department of Health said on December 4 that the country was on track to sign the agreement and make the first payment by December 15, in line with agreed timelines.

The Solidarity Fund will make the payment as soon as it gets the go ahead from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, which is running Covax, Nzimande said by phone on Thursday.

The money, accompanied by a guarantee that the outstanding amount will be paid, would secure enough vaccines to supply 10% of South Africa’s population of about 60 million people. That guarantee is yet to be finalized.

"This is work in progress," the Treasury said in an emailed response to questions on December 15.

"Details will be made available once work is finalized."

South Africa has recorded almost 900,000 Covid-19 cases, the most in Africa, and 23,661 deaths, while the economy has been devastated by measures to curb its spread.

Read more on:
covaxvaccinesolidarity fund
