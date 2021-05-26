South Africans are earning almost as much as they did before the Covid-19 pandemic - report

Data from BankservAfrica's Take-home Pay Index shows that net salaries are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

In April, net salaries averaged R15 083, just slightly below R15 104 net nominal pay in February 2020.

BankservAfrica says it is convinced that large private sector employment is close to what it was before the pandemic.

The South African workforce and pensioners are taking home almost as much income as they used to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to BankervAfrica data, the average take-home pay for workers and pensioners whose monthly income is paid through banks increased to R15 083 in April, a nominal increase of 6.8% year-on-year.

After taking inflation into account, the median real take-home pay increased by 2.2% to R12 958. That means half of the net salaries that went through BankervAfrica's clearing system were below this amount and the other half was higher.

The real take-home pay was the lowest in August 2020 when it averaged at R11 892.

BankservAfrica, which is the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa, said salaries paid by large companies were edging closer to pre-pandemic levels.



Take-home salaries fell drastically at the beginning of the lockdown in 2020 as some companies laid off staff and cut salaries for those who remained in their employ.

"April 2021 has been different to a year ago in April 2020. Under strict lockdown conditions, large businesses had to adjust their operations or shut down, leading to payment losses for overtime workers," BankservAfrica noted in its Take-home Pay Index report.

But BankservAfrica cautioned against reading the data as an indication of a trend suggesting great economic improvement. It pointed out that employment conditions in April 2020 were already harder than other times.

Big firms may have started reducing temporary workers who were contracted on an "as-and-when basis" at that time, and hourly and part-time workers were possibly paid less than usual.

Recovery in employment

Still, BankservAfrica said it appeared that formal employment levels had recovered to near pre-pandemic levels.

"Our April 2021 data, which under-represents small firms and does not measure the informal market, shows the private sector is 'normalising' in salary and employment terms. Although our data cannot project the unemployment rates, we are convinced that large private sector employment is close to recovery at 95% and returning to levels before the pandemic," said Mike Schüssler, chief economist at economists.co.za.



But the biggest winners in the take-home pay increase race were pensioners.



The BankservAfrica Private Pensions Index (BPPI) increased by 7.1% in real terms. The average nominal private pension was R9 285, which equalled R7 693 in real terms.



"This is the sixth consecutive month in which banked private pensions increased at a rate faster than salaries," said BankservAfrica's head of stakeholder engagements, Shergeran Naidoo.



