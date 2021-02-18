29m ago

South Africans trust business, distrust government and media - survey

Compiled by Carin Smith
  • The Edelman Trust Barometer measures trust as a function of competence and ethics.
  • The latest survey shows business has overtaken NGOs as the most trusted institution in SA.
  • The media and government are both still seen as distrusted, unethical and incompetent.

South Africans now trust business more than any other institution, and are looking to CEOs to solve societal challenges that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis.

The media and government are both still seen as distrusted, unethical and incompetent. Trust is becoming more localised, with the most trusted source of information has become employer communications.

These findings come from the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, which was released on Wednesday. The barometer measures trust as a function of competence and ethics, is based on a nationally representative survey conducted through October and November 2020. 

According to the survey, business has overtaken NGOs as the most trusted institution in South Africa. This comes after many private organisations took steps to protect their employees and local communities during the pandemic.

Numerous firms put people before short-term profits as they provided customers with relief, donated towards pandemic response efforts, and launched community initiatives, the survey found. 

"As the pandemic puts trust to the test, business has a clear mandate to help society navigate the Covid-19 storm and take the lead on driving positive change, with private sector organisations expected to fill the void left by government," says Jordan Rittenberry, CEO of Edelman Africa. Over the past year, trust in all four major institutions – business, NGOs, the media and government – has edged slightly higher as societal leaders take extraordinary steps to address the crisis, sometimes in collaboration with one another, according to the barometer.

"The pandemic has brought on one of the most uncertain periods in modern history, and has further raised fears and increased the urgency to address foundational problems and deepening inequities in the country. In fact, job security has emerged as an even greater concern than contracting Covid-19," says Rittenberry.

More unequal

South Africans overwhelmingly believe that the coronavirus crisis has made the country more unequal. More than half of the respondents say their workforce has been scaled back amid the pandemic. Now, people are increasingly looking to employers to offer upskilling and training opportunities.

The most critical items on the agenda, according to the survey results, are the need to improve the country's healthcare and education systems, and to address poverty.

