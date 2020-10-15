2h ago

add bookmark

State capture: Siyabonga Gama signed R18m Transnet contract to a golf buddy

Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Photo from Gallo Images
Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Photo from Gallo Images
  • The company, General Nyanda Security, was awarded the contract without going on open tender.
  • The company, owned by former MK chief and communications minister Siphiwe Nyanda, had no employees and was not registered when it was handed the contract.
  • Gama first denied knowing Nyanda but later admitted their acquaintance, saying they meet up and play golf together.

Former Transnet Freight Rail CEO Siyabonga Gama in 2007 approved an R18 million contract to a company linked to an acquaintance, claiming he was not aware of what he was signing for.

General Nyanda Security (GNC), which was headed by former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) chief and communications minister Siphiwe Nyanda, was dubiously awarded the contract by Transnet without going on open tender, according to evidence by Christopher Todd, an attorney who was involved in Gama's disciplinary process by Transnet.

The disciplinary process found Gama guilty on three charges of misconduct.

One of the charges related to the awarding of the security contract to Nyanda's firm, GNS, which he signed, later claiming during the disciplinary process that he had been led to believe it was entered into through the proper procedures when the documents were brought to him to sign.

Gama did not have a mandate to approve contracts exceeding R10 million.

Todd told the commission Gama had initially stated during the hearing that he had no relationship with the owner of the company, but later changed tack after he was presented with telephone records showing his interaction with Nyanda in the lead-up to the awarding of the tender.

He said he had denied knowing Nyanda because "too much was being made out of it", according to Todd's evidence.

Following his admission, Gama told the tribunal that he and Nyanda were not close but called each other and occasionally played golf together.

'Deeply disturbing'

Todd described Gama's capitulation as "deeply disturbing" given that the contract with General Nyanda Security should not have been entered into in a closed tender process and the company had made an unsolicited pitch to Transnet.

It later emerged that the company was not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulator and had no employees. It was only registered months later.

The hearing also found Gama guilty for his role in the awarding of an R800 million contract to a joint venture between a local outfit Sibanye Trade Services (STS) and a US company for the refurbishment of 50 locomotives for Transnet.

The outsourcing of the work was against the board's directive, which wanted the refurbishment to be conducted internally by the firm.

"He went against the board instruction and used a company called STS in which he had an interest," said Todd. Gama challenged his dismissal from the Freight Rail service as recommended by the tribunal and challenged its verdict, claiming the process was conducted unfairly.

"Mr Gama had a steep mountain to climb in challenging his dismissal," said Todd, adding that Gama believed that he was being persecuted and that there were people within the company who were bent on preventing his progress.

Gama was dismissed in 2010 and later reinstated in early 2011 with full pay.

He was eventually appointed acting Transnet CEO in April 2015 following Brian Molefe's departure to head up Eskom.

On Wednesday, former Transnet general manager for legal services, advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, told the inquiry that the freight rail company's ex-chairperson, Mafika Mkhwanazi, had been instructed to "bring Gama back to Transnet".

The inquiry continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Zuma behind bewildering manoeuvres to get Siyabonga Gama back to Transnet in 2010, inquiry hears
Transnet chair 'under instruction' to reinstate Siyabonga Gama in 2010, says legal advisor
Popo Molefe slams Gigaba for appointing 'architects of capture' in Transnet 'horror show'
Read more on:
transnetsiphiwe nyandabrian molefesiyabonga gamastate capturecorruption
ZAR/USD
16.67
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-0.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.65)
Gold
1903.80
(+0.35)
Silver
24.08
(-0.20)
Platinum
865.00
(+1.34)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2340.00
(+0.77)
All Share
54843.96
(-0.99)
Top 40
50503.89
(-1.05)
Financial 15
9822.25
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
74473.42
(-1.38)
Resource 10
54040.61
(-1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1488 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9613 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2119 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo