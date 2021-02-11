1h ago

add bookmark

TERS benefit extended - but only for some sectors, says Ramaphosa

Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS

The special Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefit will be extended until 15 March 2021, but only for those sectors that have not been able to operate, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

Speaking during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, the president said the conditions of the extension – and specifics around which sectors would be included – would be announced at a later stage, following consultations with social partners at the National Economic and Labour Council (Nedlac).

"The National Treasury will work with its partners and stakeholders on improvements to the loan guarantee scheme so that it better addresses the realities of SMMEs and other businesses as they strive to recover," he said.

"We will work with our social partners to ensure that these and other interventions provide the relief to those who most need it."

The relief benefit was introduced in March 2020, and was established to allow businesses to continue paying salaries while their doors were closed during the lockdown.

It has previously battled challenges including widespread backlogs in claims.

To date, more than R57 billion in wage support has been paid to over 4.5 million workers via the scheme, Ramaphosa said, with more than R1.3 billion provided in support for mainly small and medium-sized businesses.

Businesses in distress received some R70 billion in tax relief, while R18.9 billion in loans was approved for about 13 000 businesses through the loan guarantee scheme, he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UIF in a race to clear up Covid-19 relief backlog
Unions, business stand firm on TERS as tussle with UIF looms
Business lobby says it has learned that UIF Covid-19 payouts will not be extended
Read more on:
coronavirusterssona 2021lockdown
ZAR/USD
14.63
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.20
(+0.95)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.86)
Gold
1823.10
(-0.98)
Silver
26.93
(-0.21)
Platinum
1235.50
(+0.19)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2355.00
(-0.28)
All Share
65882.72
(-0.41)
Top 40
60420.45
(-0.36)
Financial 15
12459.12
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
88824.73
(+0.26)
Resource 10
63320.01
(-1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 898 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2249 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo