1h ago

add bookmark

'The situation has radically changed': Mboweni's grim warning ahead of supplementary budget

Khulekani Magubane
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table an emergency budget in June, to accommodate Covid-19 related expenses. (Gallo Images, Brenton Geach)
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table an emergency budget in June, to accommodate Covid-19 related expenses. (Gallo Images, Brenton Geach)
  • Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni told parliamentarians that South Africa would have a sovereign debt crisis by 2024.
  • His remarks come ahead of his supplementary budget, due to be tabled next week.
  • He said South Africa could no longer afford to spend the way it had been spending before.

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni told the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon that South Africa was staring a sovereign debt crisis "in the eyes" as soon as 2024 if the country's spending and economic outlook did not change dramatically.

He was briefing a virtual meeting of the NCOP on the supplementary budget, which he is due to submit to Parliament next week Wednesday.

Mboweni's warning of impending debt crisis comes on the back of credit rating agency Moody's downgrading the country's sovereign debt rating to junk, shortly after South Africa instituted a national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The supplementary budget was first announced by Mboweni in May, two months into the lockdown, which was instituted when - in addition to the downgrade - the country had already fallen into a technical recession.

Saying the situation had "radically changed", Mboweni told parliamentarians on Thursday that South Africa had to articulate its priorities and allocate funds according to revenue, adding that the country needed to stop borrowing to fill gaps and "live within our means".

"If we don't do this, by 2024, this country will be in a situation where the debt to GDP ratio will be higher than the GDP of the country. In simple technical economic terms, that means we are going to be in a sovereign debt crisis," said Mboweni.

Mboweni said government would have to adjust expectations for the year as the country's economic realities have shifted significantly since the February budget.

Run out of road

"We can no longer spend the way we were spending before. We can no longer do things which we had hoped to do before. The situation has radically changed, and we need to begin considering the zero-based budget system," Mboweni said.

Efficient Group economist Francois Stofberg said South Africa should see the supplementary budget as an opportunity to change counterproductive spending habits, because "transformation often happens in times of distress and external shock".

Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said the South African government would have to consider drawing external investment to stimulate the economy. In terms of government's own spending patterns, she said SA "has run out of road to kick the can any further".

When Mboweni tabled his budget in February, the dominant theme was his plan to set wheels in motion to reduce the state's wage bill by R160.2 billion over three years, as he said the budget came in an environment of low economic growth, a rising budget deficit and record-high unemployment.

Related Links
Khaya Sithole | Mboweni is heading for the austerity guillotine
Treasury to start budget from scratch, says Mboweni
Social Development in talks with Treasury to address looming shortfall
Read more on:
national treasurytito mbowenisouth africaparliamentsupplementary budget
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1719.10
(-0.36)
Silver
17.37
(-0.34)
Platinum
807.00
(-1.10)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1907.00
(+0.30)
All Share
53880.68
(-0.27)
Top 40
49534.90
(-0.25)
Financial 15
10495.13
(-2.54)
Industrial 25
75270.69
(+0.83)
Resource 10
48835.70
(-0.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 915 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1275 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 1901 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo