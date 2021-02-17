1h ago

add bookmark

Tight Christmas: SA retail sales drop nine months in a row - even over festive season

Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.
.
Getty

Annual retail sales decreased 1.3% year-on-year in December 2020, Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday.

Although this is a smaller decrease than November’s 4% decrease, this is the ninth consecutive month that retail sales have decreased. Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.8% in December 2020 compared to November 2020.  

This followed month-on-month changes of 2.1% in November 2020 and -0.5% in October 2020.

Ahead of the data release, analysts expected December retail data to fall by at least 3.5% to reflect continued weak consumption momentum.

"This is reflective of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on a previous weak economy, with consumer financial health deteriorating amid diminished incomes, job losses and elevated levels of consumer indebtedness," said Kamilla Kaplan, economist at Investec.

The outlook for 2021 is not any better as consumer spending remains subdued because people are traveling less and are working from home, said analysts.

In 2020, retail trade sales decreased by 6.9% compared with 2019. All retailers showed negative year-on-year growth rates over this period.

The main contributors were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods with a 12% decline and with the biggest contributing decline was all "other" retailers at 28.3%. These retailers include those selling jewellery, watches and stationery.

Retail trade sales decreased by 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bleak outlook for retail sector in 2021 as consumer spending remains subdued
Data shows that Black Friday did nothing to salvage sinking retail sales
Trading environment improving, but retail sales still below 2019 levels
Read more on:
retaileconomysalescovid-19
ZAR/USD
14.68
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.32
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
17.66
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.30)
Gold
1771.90
(-0.92)
Silver
27.00
(-0.19)
Platinum
1237.01
(-1.12)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2359.01
(-0.55)
All Share
67110.07
(-0.17)
Top 40
61738.47
(-0.06)
Financial 15
12448.58
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
89719.43
(+0.44)
Resource 10
66163.46
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 937 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2334 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo