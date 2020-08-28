Treasury researches wealth taxes amid threat of 'debt distress'

SA needs to actively address its growing debt burden to avoid a debt crisis, Treasury told Nedlac.

An economic reform initiative will be announced shortly, and Treasury researching wealth taxes.

Treasury has said there are no additional resources available for the next three years.

National Treasury is conducting research on wealth taxes, and has already started working out how to implement zero-based budgeting, members of the National Economic Development and Labour Council heard.

The council was this week briefed by Treasury's deputy director general Edgar Sishi on the economic and fiscal considerations for the 2020 medium term budget policy statement.



Echoing the supplementary budget, tabled in June, Treasury's presentation, seen by Fin24, warned of a debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 90%. It noted that if "active measures" are not taken, a debt crisis in the form of a "debt distress episode" or a "permanent squeeze of the investment channel" will follow.

Under a fiscal crisis, interest on debt alone could take up 39% of main budget revenue.

If South Africa takes active steps to ensure fiscal consolidation and economic reforms, debt could stabilise by 2023/24 – this will require spending cuts and revenue adjustments amounting to approximately R250 billion over the next two years, the presentation read.

This includes spending reductions of R230 billion in 2021/22 and 2022/23, with the wage bill being a "key area" to meet fiscal targets, Treasury said. Tax increases of R5 billion in the next fiscal year and R10 billion and R15 billion in the outer two years will also be implemented - these additional tax measures will be announced in February.

"These measures require difficult choices that will affect the distribution of public resources," the presentation read.

Further details will be revealed in the medium-term budget policy statement.

Treasury said research and analysis is being conducted on wealth taxes, and improvement in collections by SARS will also assist efforts to raise revenue.

Details of economic reforms, known as the Vulindlela initiative, will also be released "shortly".

No additional resources



Treasury further indicated that there are "no additional" resources for the next three years or the 2021 medium term expenditure framework. "This means that any additional allocations to a programme will need to be funded from reductions in another programme, either within the department’s budget, or from another department’s budget," it said.

While work is also underway on how zero-based budgeting can be implemented, Treasury will then approach Cabinet for approval.

Treasury also reiterated that emergency procurement measures will be withdrawn. Over the medium term government will look to automate the procurement process end pass the public procurement bill.