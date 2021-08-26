'What we have is not enough' - Mabuza warns that govt unrest support may not cover all losses

Deputy President David Mabuza said R2.3 billion in support would go to affected small businesses not covered by Sasria following last month's unrest.

Sasria said claims from unrest-related damage were expected to reach as much as R20 billion, well above the originally anticipated R7 billion.

State-owned insurer Sasria said claims from unrest-related damage were expected to reach as much as R20 billion, well above the R7 billion ballpark figure that was first expected.

Deputy President David Mabuza told Parliament that while government has developed a host of economic support mechanisms for businesses and ordinary South Africans whose livelihoods were affected by July's unrest, government's financial position remained too vulnerable for it to eradicate the impact of the unrest alone.

Mabuza was replying to questions at the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon.

State-owned insurer Sasria said claims from unrest-related damage were expected to reach as much as R20 billion, well above the R7 billion ballpark figure that was first expected. The total economic impact is estimated to be around R50 billion.

Mabuza said the Department of Small Business Development, and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition are leading interventions aimed at assisting businesses affected by the unrest, and that R2.3 billion in support would go to small businesses not covered by Sasria.

"To stimulate the recovery of the economy, R2.3 billion has been allocated to support businesses affected by restrictions and from Covid-19 as well as the looting and destruction of infrastructure during last month's unrest," said Mabuza.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth asked Mabuza if government's plans would be rolled out with urgency and whether he would commit to implementing business support regardless of Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status.

"The sooner we attend to the destruction to business that stopped working, the better for the economy, our country and those who have lost their jobs. But I must say, it will depend on the availability of resources," Mabuza said.

"What we have now is not enough to deal with all of the problems that were created. But I want to ensure all South Africans that our insurance company [Sasria] is making an assessment of all the destroyed business, with a view of giving support," Mabuza said.

ANC MP Enock Mthethwa asked Mabuza in a supplementary question about Sasria's ability to handle claims. Mabuza said R10 billion in support was possible from Sasria but government reprioritised its funds to support the two provinces as they work to rebuild from the unrest.

"[The Department of Trade Industry and Competition]'s retail recovery support funds will provide interest-free loans to businesses with fittings for infrastructure, stock and working capital. An additional R1.3 billion will be put aside to assist businesses affected by the riots. This is to accelerate the pace of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, protect jobs and drive inclusive growth.

"The UIF [Unemployment Insurance Fund] has set aside R5.3 billion for the extension of Covid-19 TERS [Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme]. This will mainly to cover those who have lost their jobs due to the looting and unrest," said Mabuza.

On Wednesday, National Treasury made a submission to Parliament's Standing Committee of Appropriations that estimated that only 6% of impacted businesses are open as usual, while 51% of impacted business in the two riot-affected provinces have closed, of which 7% have closed permanently and 44% have closed temporarily.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.