48m ago

add bookmark

WHO praises South Africa’s speed in reporting new virus variant

accreditation
Thomas Mulier
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

The World Health Organisation commended South African health officials for quickly reporting the discovery of a concerning new coronavirus variant, a decision that was swiftly met by travel bans from the UK, Germany and others.

Scientists on Thursday said they are studying a recently identified strain with a worrying number of mutations. Virologists in the country have detected almost 100 cases to date, with research underway as to how transmissible it may be and whether it will prove resistant to vaccines. 

"This variant has been reported at a remarkable speed," Christian Lindmeier, a spokesman for the WHO, told reporters in Geneva on Friday. “"The WHO is grateful to the South African researchers, and it’s been outstanding how open and transparent they have been."

The praise will come as scant consolation to those forced to cancel trips to see families over the holiday season or South African business owners desperate for tourism to return to the country. The travel bans have drawn ire from local officials due to the early stage of the research into the variant, which may yet prove less lethal than feared.

Cases of the new variant have been identified in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, though the UK has yet to implement restrictions against those nations.

Scientific approach

The WHO said countries should take a scientific approach to travel measures and cautioned against outright bans. 

“Countries can do a lot to work on surveillance, on sequencing and collaborate with the affected countries,” Lindmeier said.

South Africa is one of just a few nations globally that has the expertise to quickly identify and track new virus variants. The first sequencing of the genome was completed on November 11, and the strain may have evolved during a chronic infection of an immuno-compromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient. The virus can linger for longer in such a situation, potentially offering a bigger window for mutations.

A WHO expert panel has been meeting to discuss the variant, which has also been detected in Botswana, where it’s been found in people who were vaccinated against Covid-19. It will take a few weeks to study how the new variant may interact with vaccines.

- With assistance from Janice Kew.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whovariant
Rand - Dollar
16.25
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
21.66
-1.9%
Rand - Euro
18.35
-2.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-3.3%
Gold
1,800.99
+0.7%
Silver
23.41
-0.8%
Palladium
1,778.50
-4.9%
Platinum
974.00
-2.6%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
62,437
-2.5%
All Share
68,646
-2.7%
Resource 10
64,212
-2.3%
Industrial 25
92,893
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,955
-7.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I am unemployed and can't afford my home or car. What should I do...

24 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I am unemployed and can't afford my home or car. What should I do about my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to...

20 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to a resignation?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go...

18 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go about it?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo