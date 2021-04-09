42m ago

add bookmark

Advanced countries lack 'political will' to ensure vaccine equity - WHO chief

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Gallo Images

The "mother" of all bottlenecks for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is the lack of political will by major countries to ensure equitable access, said World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO chief on Friday participated in a World Bank discussion on vaccines for developing countries.

Responding to a question on bottlenecks on vaccine distribution, Tedros said many countries have a "narrow nationalism", which is why they are moving toward "vaccine nationalism". Secondly, there is "lack of political will". "If major countries agree to address vaccine equity, they have everything - they have everything to do it. So, political will is missing."

Tedros added that there are also manufacturing issues contributing to bottlenecks. "But the mother of all bottlenecks is the lack of political will," he said.

Tedros called for global solidarity enabled by national unity. He explained that if the pandemic is politicised at a country level, then the, "... cracks" of different political positions will be exploited", by the virus. "Countries must avoid politicisation of the pandemic at a country level," he said.

"Consensus at country level will bring global solidarity at the global level," he said. 

South Africa recently received a $1 billion loan from the New Development Bank to support the country's economic recovery from the pandemic.

This week, government said that it expects the vaccination rollout programme to be implemented within set timelines.

"Government has secured 30 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 20 million doses from Pfizer, 12 million doses from Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, and 12 million doses from the African Union," the statement, issued on behalf of the Ministry in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation read.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world banktedros adhanom ghebreyesusvaccinescovid-19
USD/ZAR
14.60
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.05
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.39
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,744.19
(-0.7)
Silver
25.24
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,208.49
(-2.1)
Brent Crude
63.20
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,638.98
(+0.3)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1240 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3095 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo